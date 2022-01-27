Nelson community weighs in on superintendent search

The search for a new candidate to replace outgoing Nelson County Public School Superintendent Martha Eagle is gaining momentum.

Members of the Nelson County community had the opportunity to weigh in on the criteria for selecting a new superintendent via a survey and at a public hearing during the board’s Jan. 13 meeting.

Nelson County Board of Supervisors member Ernie Reed, who represents the Central District, and South District Supervisor Skip Barton were among a handful of residents to address the board on the ongoing search. Both supervisors have extensive backgrounds in education. Reed founded and spent 15 years as the academic director for the Living Education Center for the Arts, an alternative high school in Charlottesville. He also taught in Charlottesville city schools for three years. Barton taught at Nelson County High School for 31 years.

“Maybe the most important thing that a superintendent does is set the tone for the entire school community,” Reed said, “In order to do that the superintendent should be someone who can build positive relationships.”

Reed emphasized communication between a future superintendent and the board of supervisors, saying, “None of the things that a school does and none of the things that I would like to see schools do more of are cheap, they all cost money. Teachers need their salaries to reflect the time and the quality of what they do.”

Reed said that empathy, compassion and equity were qualities that he hopes to see in a superintendent, along with teaching experience. Reed also said the new superintendent will have to focus on mental health because “the schools have become the frontlines of mental health in the community.”

Barton told the board about the essential role that a superintendent plays. “If we want to have really excellent schools, we have to have full participation of the teachers, the students and the parents. The superintendent is an important part of this process.”

Barton recognized the limits of the position: “no superintendent is going to solve the problems of the schools,” but said that the superintendent should be a facilitator for teachers and should include teachers in decision making.

The survey closed Jan. 13 and the school board met the following day to review survey results and feedback from the public hearing. At the Jan. 14 meeting, school board members determined what qualities and qualifications will be used in the Virginia School Boards Association’s position announcement.

The board will meet again with the VSBA on March 4 to review applications and is expected to begin interviews in March and April.

Eagle, who has been at the helm of the division since July 2018 and is the first woman to serve in the role, is retiring at the end of the current school year.

