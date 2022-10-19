Nelson Community Wellness Alliance looking to establish health worker training program with grant

The Nelson Community Wellness Alliance will use a $3 million grant from the federal Health Services and Resource Administration to train more health providers for Nelson.

NCWA plans to implement a community health worker (CWH) training program in the county with grant funding. Founder and Co-Executive Director Stephanie Martin outlined goals for the program at the organization’s October monthly meeting and described how NCWA intends to prepare participants for a career as a CWH. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes CWHs as members of the community who act as a liaison between community members and health and social services.

Martin said NCWA is one of two Virginia recipients of the grant, which will be disbursed over the course of three years.

The CWH program will focus on three areas: offering training; “enabling services,” which are resources to help participants overcome potential barriers to post-secondary education such as child care, transportation and stipends; and community apprenticeships to help candidates achieve in-person service hours required to complete their certifications.

NCWA is looking to establish a child care center in Nelson, and Martin said grant funding will cover half the cost of it.

The organization also intends to create apprenticeship sites at local agencies and train 50 people over the three-year period.

Martin said NCWA normally functions to connect community organizations and this training program will be the first direct service NCWA has provided.

— Emma Martin