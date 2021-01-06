Nelson County among others to host Smithsonian exhibit on changes to rural America

The Smithsonian is bringing its latest exhibit featuring life in rural America to museums across Virginia, including Nelson County.

According to a news release, the Virginia Association of Museums and Virginia Humanities are partnering with the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street Program to bring its latest exhibition, “Crossroads,” to six participating museums around the commonwealth.

The exhibition will travel through Virginia beginning August 2021 through June 2022 and will be stopping in Nelson County in spring 2022.

In addition to hosting the national exhibition, participating museums also will plan conversations and partnerships to highlight their communities and local issues. According to the release, Crossroads will prompt discussions about what happened when America’s rural population became a minority of the country’s population and the changes that followed.

The exhibit will open with the Hanover Museum of History and Culture and the Ashland Museum starting Aug. 28, 2021. It is slated to make its way to the Nelson Memorial Library and Nelson County Historical Society from March 12 to April 17.

Other dates and locations include: