Nelson County backs Youngkin, GOP ticket in statewide races

Nelson County tilted in Republican Glenn Youngkin's favor in his successful bid for governor, according to unofficial election results.
The county pulled in 4,252 votes, or 55%, for the businessman who secured the governor's seat over Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who had 3,329 votes, or 43%, in Nelson. The turnout in the governor's race was much higher than in 2013 and 2017.
Four years ago, Nelson County barely went Republican in the governor race, as then-GOP candidate took 3,020 votes in the county, just five more than Gov. Ralph Northam. In 2013, McAuliffe won Nelson with 2,523 votes over Republican Ken Cuccinelli, who had 2,314 votes among Nelson voters.
Nelson County also leaned in favor of Republican Winsome Sears, who will become Virginia's next lieutenant governor, with 4,204 votes, or 55%. Democrat Hala Ayala had 3,397 votes, or 44%, in Nelson County.
Republican Jason Miyares drew 4,167 votes, or 54%, in Nelson County in the attorney general's race over Democrat Mark Herring, who had 3,447 votes, or 45%, in the county.
In the Virginia House of Delegate's 59th District, Del. C. Matt Fariss was reelected with 22,875 votes, or 64%. Democrat Benjamin Moses had 11,376 votes, or 32%, and Independent Louis Scicli had 1,103 votes, or 3%.
First elected in 2011, this marks Fariss’ sixth term. The 59th District covers Appomattox and Buckingham counties, plus parts of Albemarle, Campbell and Nelson counties
A Campbell County native and co-owner of the Lynchburg Livestock Market, Fariss said he was encouraged by voter turnout in Campbell County, where he spent much of the day at the polls.
“It does my heart good to see people get out and care,” Fariss said.
Fariss campaigned on the merits of his last 10 years in office, where he said he “worked across party lines” and served on a number of integral committees, such as the Joint Commission on Health Care.
He said Democrats have taken things “way too far,” particularly in the areas of public safety and education.
He hopes this election will send a message that “we need to get back to more support for the police department,” and work on solutions to get students the help they need after so much time of out of the classroom.
In the House District 20 race, Del. John Avoli, a Republican, kept his seat with 21,926 votes, or roughly 63%, over Democrat Randall Wolf, who had 12,408 votes, or 36%.
Avoli's district covers parts of Nelson and August counties, Highland County, and the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro. In Nelson County, Avoli secured 2,362 votes, or 53.8%, and Wolf had 2,025 votes, or 46%.