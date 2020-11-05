Nelson County-based search operation aims to find missing Staunton woman

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is assisting other agencies in conducting search operations for a missing Staunton woman who last was seen Oct. 21.

On Nov. 4, a search was conducted across a wide area near Wingina for Karen Sue Koogler, 56, who is believed to be endangered. The Augusta County Sheriff's Office conducted the daylong search, with assistance from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the sheriff's offices of Buckingham and Nelson County, according to a Facebook post from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

One day earlier, Virginia State Police conducted a waterborne search of the James River near the Virginia 56 boat ramp also in Wingina. This search yielded "negative results," the post adds. Officials were looking for Koogler and her 2012 Subaru Outback with a Virginia tags. The license plate number is KNK-6076.

An earlier post from the sheriff's office states Koogler's phone was last used Oct. 23 at about 4 a.m. near the Buckingham and Nelson county line. The post goes on to say that on Oct. 30 officials conducted a search in the area of Fishpond Road in Nelson County, which they believed to be Koogler's last known location at the time.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone with information on this case contact Investigator R.L. Reid at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

