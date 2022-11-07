Nelson County Care Fair planned at RVCC

A Care Fair event for Nelson County seniors will be held Nov. 10 at the Rockfish Valley Community Center.

Sponsored by Here to Stay in Wintergreen, the fair takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. at RVCC, 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton.

The public education opportunity will introduce and connect seniors and care providers to a wide variety of services and products that enrich and a preserve a healthy quality of life.

Here to Stay is a nonprofit, volunteer-centered organization dedicated to helping seniors and family caregivers access timely services that improve the possibility of aging more safely and happily in their own for as long as feasible.

Well over 20 exhibitors are expected at the Here to Stay Care Fair, a free event for all county residents that will spotlight businesses and civic organizations with a focus on serving seniors.

“Even if you or someone you know doesn’t need assistance today, no matter your age, learning about what is available can help you plan for an inevitable future”, said Gordon Walker, a Here to Stay board member, in a news release.

Vendors will either set up a demonstration of their product or provide written materials but, most importantly, be available to talk personally to individuals about available help. For additional information, call Here to Stay at (434) 373-7829 or www.heretostayWTG.