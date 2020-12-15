Nelson County cat of the week: Stubby

Stubby is a DSH Bobtail, orange tabby, neutered male, born around May 2019. He showed up as an exhausted stray, dragged himself onto someone’s front porch, and made himself at home. He was wearing two collars so we felt sure that his owner would come claim him, but Stubby is still with us a month later. He has the most adorable “stub” of a tail that wags like a dog when excited. Stubby does not seem to be a fan of having other cats around. He would prefer to have all of the attention to himself. He is a large cat, weighing over 10 lbs, but is not a fat cat. He has an athlete’s body made for running and jumping. A home with adults or older, respectful children would suit Stubby best.