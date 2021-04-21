Nelson County Community Foundation sponsoring May 1 blood drive

An upcoming blood drive in Nelson County also is offering free COVID-19 antibody tests to donating individuals.

According to a notice posted to the county's website, the Nelson County Community Fund is sponsoring the Spring Diversity Blood Drive at the Nelson Heritage Center, located at 1653 Thomas Nelson Highway in Arrington.

The blood drive, scheduled for May 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is by appointment only and will be in accordance with CDC guidelines, the notice states.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter code: NCCF, or call (800) 733-2767.

- Nick Cropper

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.