 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nelson County Community Foundation sponsoring May 1 blood drive
0 comments

Nelson County Community Foundation sponsoring May 1 blood drive

  • 0
Blood Drive 10

Tori Dellis, of Lynchburg, donates blood during an American Red Cross blood drive at the Lynchburg Public Library in Lynchburg on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

 Taylor Irby

An upcoming blood drive in Nelson County also is offering free COVID-19 antibody tests to donating individuals. 

According to a notice posted to the county's website, the Nelson County Community Fund is sponsoring the Spring Diversity Blood Drive at the Nelson Heritage Center, located at 1653 Thomas Nelson Highway in Arrington.

The blood drive, scheduled for May 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is by appointment only and will be in accordance with CDC guidelines, the notice states.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter code: NCCF, or call (800) 733-2767.

- Nick Cropper

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert