Nelson County Community Fund awards $80K to local nonprofits

The Nelson County Community Fund (NCCF) has awarded $80,500 to 10 local nonprofit organizations — the conclusion of its summer grant cycle.

NCCF is a nonprofit that raises and donates money to community nonprofits. Since its founding in 2000 NCCF has contributed over $1.95 million to 76 agencies and programs, according to a Aug. 26 news release.

“NCCF is receiving a growing number of grant requests to aid Nelson County’s most vulnerable residents. Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we fill as many of these requests as we can,” NCCF President Ken Heise said in the release.

NCCF will again be providing grant funding to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, American Red Cross of Central Virginia, Sexual Assault Resource Agency, Blue Ridge Medical Center, Nelson County Community Development Foundation, Monticello Area Community Action Agency, Piedmont Habitat for Humanity and Nature Foundation at Wintergreen.

Two of the grantees are new NCCF recipients: Central Virginia Legal Aid Society and On Our Own Charlottesville, VA. The Central Virginia Legal Aid Society provides a variety of legal services to low-income families and victims of domestic and sexual violence, and On Our Own Charlottesville VA provides peer advocate support for substance abusers and those struggling with mental health issues.

NCCF’s next application period deadline is Dec. 31.