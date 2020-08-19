Nelson County Community Fund Inc. dishes out more than $36K to local nonprofits

Several nonprofits received a share of more than $36,000 in grant money from the Nelson County Community Fund Inc.

According to a news release, some of the services provided by NCCF support meal programs and housing as the COVID-19 pandemic heightens pressure placed on local nonprofits.

“There is no question that the current pandemic has placed more pressure on local nonprofits to help our Nelson County neighbors in need,” NCCF president Peggy Whitehead said. “Thanks to generous donors to NCCF, we can continue our grant-making to these organizations.”

The Roseland-based Heritage Center Food Pantry and the Nelson County Community Development Foundation are among nonprofits that received funding as part of the Summer 2020 Cycle.

The release states the food pantry received a grant to support its monthly food distribution to county residents, especially those who are elderly or are on fixed incomes.

The community development foundation received a grant for emergency home repairs for elderly or disabled residents. The foundation has seen an increase in requests for help as a result of the pandemic, according to the release.

The Girl Scouts of Virginia also received grant funding from NCCF.

Additional grant recipients include: