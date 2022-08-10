Nelson County community weighs in on comprehensive plan update

Nelson County residents want to preserve the rural character, sense of community and natural beauty of the county they call home. But they also want to see more affordable housing, job opportunities, public transportation and community facilities.

This is the sentiment of the third of three workshops giving residents a chance to give input on the county’s comprehensive plan, a guide for future growth and development.

Berkley Group Senior Planner Cecile Newcomb told workshop participants in the Heritage Center cafetorium their input was especially important because the comprehensive plan is “a roadmap for the future of your community based on your values and vision.”

Nelson County is updating its comprehensive plan, adopted in 2022 and last updated in 2014, with the help of Virginia consulting firm The Berkley Group. The county is required by the state to have a comprehensive plan and to review it every five years. Newcomb said counties typically do a major update every 10, 15 or 20 years.

“It’s a decision-making guide for elected officials when they’re making decisions in their everyday work to take care of the county. It’s also an organizing document for all the other plans and studies that the county uses and those plans and studies ideally implement a comprehensive plan. It is also an implementation guide for the zoning ordinance, the subdivision ordinance and the capital improvement program, and those are all regulatory documents for the county,” she explained.

Newcomb said a comprehensive plan addresses transportation and land use, as well as historic, natural and cultural resources, the local economy, housing and community facilities and services.

The Berkley Group conducted a study of the current Nelson County comprehensive plan and in its diagnostic report found the plan to be “most effective in addressing land use and future development, the natural environment and rural resources, and active transportation,” and “least effective at practical implementation, providing for affordable and manufactured housing, and addressing existing conditions.”

The diagnostic report evaluated the current plan based on how it addresses 40 Virginia Code sections. In general, The Berkley Group recommends updating the plan to reflect current transportation projects, plans and studies, population data and growth trends. The firm’s recommendations also include reviewing designated development areas, discussing existing affordable housing conditions and addressing manufactured housing.

At the workshop, participants were directed to choose a table based on their main concern: growth and development, transportation and infrastructure, or recreation and the outdoors, and collaborated with their groups to identify the county’s strengths and weaknesses and goals for the future.

Asked to list challenges facing the community, groups identified a lack of affordable housing; public parks, playgrounds and swimming pools, public transportation and work opportunities. Groups also reported traffic on Virginia 151, pollution, empty stores and an “out-of-control” vacation rental situation, along with insufficient medical care, services for the elderly and child care as problems facing the county.

Groups also identified areas on a map of the county where they thought different kinds of development, recreation opportunities and transportation improvements should occur as well as areas that they think should remain undeveloped.

Newcomb said The Berkley Group would take the information garnered from the activities and draft a plan, then return with a plan in summer of 2023 and again request community feedback.

“It’s going to be a long process because we want to make sure we get it right,” Berkley Group Director of Planning Kelly Davis told participants.

According to a timeline on the new Nelson County comprehensive plan website, nelson2024.com, The Berkley Group will start drafting in November and hold work sessions with the planning commission, board of supervisors and county staff from December 2022 through April 2023.

A public draft review and open house will be held in summer 2023 in preparation for public hearings and adoption in fall 2023. Board of Supervisors Chair Jesse Rutherford confirmed work sessions will be advertised once scheduled, and are open to the public. He also talked about the county potentially holding another public workshop.

In the meantime, community members can submit their feedback by completing the online survey on the comprehensive plan website through Aug. 31. Physical copies of the survey, to be returned to the offices of Planning & Zoning, are available at Schuyler and Rockfish Valley Community Centers, Nelson Memorial Library, the HeART of Nelson, Hickman’s Grocery, Mac’s Market, Ashley’s Market, Wintergreen Property Owners Association, Shannon Farm, Blue Ridge IGA, Rockfish Valley Fire Departments, via North District Supervisor Tommy Harvey or at 38 local churches.