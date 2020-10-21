Nelson County Confederate statue to remain, for now

A Confederate soldier statue at the Nelson County Courthouse appears unlikely to go anywhere for at least the next few months, with the board of supervisors opting instead to focus on other issues.
While there still are no official plans for the monument, several supervisors said during the Oct. 13 meeting the issue would remain a priority, but Chairman Tommy Harvey said he did not want to rush to form a committee, citing more pressing concerns as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think the environment in this whole United States right now is not the best and there’s a whole lot of healing that needs to be and this is not going to make any difference one way or the other,” said Harvey, the North District supervisor, adding the issue would remain on the “front burner.”
The monument in question is that depicting a common Confederate soldier which currently sits on the grounds of the courthouse in Lovingston.
Erected in 1965, the monument was created as a memorial to the Confederate soldiers in Nelson County who fought in the Civil War, according to historical documents provided by the county. Since a request to remove the statue was first brought to the attention of supervisors in June, it has garnered dozens of comments from the public at various board meetings either voicing their support or objection to its removal.
Harvey previously stated during a September board meeting his support of forming a committee regarding the statue and encouraged other board members to gather names of Nelson County residents who could serve on that committee.
Other supervisors agreed with Harvey stating they also felt it would be more appropriate to wait until the current climate has subsided.
“I agree with my fellow board members on the statue. I think we need to proceed slowly, cautiously, methodically, and make a decision based on mass rather than volume,” West District Supervisor David Parr said.
Board members heard from a multitude of speakers, many punctuated by applause from audience members, who supported both sides of the argument during the Oct. 13 afternoon and evening meetings. Wisteria Johnson, of Shipman, asked supervisors to move forward with the committee and allow residents to “ponder and maybe even settle this statue question.”
Several speakers also spoke in favor of allowing the statue to remain on courthouse grounds, where it has stood for more than 50 years.
“I figured the statue really came down to one question and it’s been asked a lot of times to this generic ... soldier from Nelson County: ‘Why are you fighting?’” said Chuck Amante, of Shipman. “That’s really what it’s about and no one’s going to ask that question if we take it down.”
"There were those in America that wanted slavery to continue, the person in that statue wasn’t interested in that. What he was interested in was his home. His home was invaded and he fought very well to do that, but still the basis of that system was racism."
- South District Supervisor Robert Barton
"It does not represent any color, that memorial represents just the common soldier that served for his county in defense of his state ... I don’t know what the end result is, but I can tell you that we have not even begun to fight."
- James Bibb, Arrington
"If we are to move ahead we need to remove that statue and place it somewhere else."
- Rev. James Rose, pastor of Montreal Baptist Church
"History lessons happen in the classroom and when you’re driving up to the courthouse and you see a Confederate statue it sends a very simple message..."
- Max Johnson, Afton
"... [T]o remove it would just be wrong. It would almost be like removing someone's headstone or a cemetery plot."
- Kimberly Fitzgerald, Piney River
