Nelson County Confederate statue to remain, for now

A Confederate soldier statue at the Nelson County Courthouse appears unlikely to go anywhere for at least the next few months, with the board of supervisors opting instead to focus on other issues.

While there still are no official plans for the monument, several supervisors said during the Oct. 13 meeting the issue would remain a priority, but Chairman Tommy Harvey said he did not want to rush to form a committee, citing more pressing concerns as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think the environment in this whole United States right now is not the best and there’s a whole lot of healing that needs to be and this is not going to make any difference one way or the other,” said Harvey, the North District supervisor, adding the issue would remain on the “front burner.”

The monument in question is that depicting a common Confederate soldier which currently sits on the grounds of the courthouse in Lovingston.