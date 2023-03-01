Another pocket of Nelson County is on track to gain historical recognition, with the Warminster Rural Historic District in development.

The county, in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, is working to identify and document historic properties in the area.

The Warminster Historic District would be Nelson’s sixth historic district, according to county Director of Economic Development and Tourism Maureen Kelley. She spoke Feb. 15 at an informational meeting for property owners within the proposed district’s boundaries. A map of the proposed district shows it to be roughly bounded by Warminster Drive, Hunting Lodge Road, James River Road, Cabell Road, Midway Mills Lane and the James River.

The Lovingston, South Rockfish Valley Rural, Greenwood-Afton Rural and Norwood-Wingina Rural and Schuyler historic districts are currently listed on the Virginia Landmark Register and the National Register of Historic Places.

The state’s historic resources department is the administrator for the project and has contracted with historians Mary Ruffin Hanbury of Hanbury Preservation Consulting and David Lewis of the William & Mary Center for Archaeological Research to prepare a nomination form for listing on the state and federal historic registers.

Hanbury and Lewis worked on nominating the South Rockfish Valley Historic District, and Hanbury said she’s excited to be working in another part of Nelson.

The team will photograph and catalog historic properties in the district, and write a narrative about how those resources are historically significant.

DHR describes a historic district as a collection of resources that share a similar period of development and physical character. Transportation history could be a guiding theme for the district — the proposed eastern boundary for the district is the James River and railroad tracks, and Hanbury acknowledged “lots of stories here.”

When Nelson was first submitting an application to create the historic district in March 2016, then-Historic Society President Bob Carter said the district was the regional center of transportation, commerce, and industry from the American Revolution through the mid-20th century.

VDHR Architectural Survey & Cost Share Grant Program Manager Blake McDonald described “historic district” as an “honorific designation.”

A historic district designation doesn’t limit what an owner can do with their property within its boundaries; it doesn’t prevent owners from damaging or altering their historic buildings and it also doesn’t require owners restore or maintain their property.

What a historic district designation does, McDonald said, is create a public record of an area’s historic resources. The nomination form documents what historic resources look like in the present so that if, for example, a historic barn is destroyed in a natural disaster, the property owner has a detailed record that’s useful for insurance purposes.

McDonald explained historical districts also encourage preservation by opening up state and federal rehabilitation tax credits to properties within a district’s boundaries.

Listing in a historic district often is a gateway to access grant funding for preservation, McDonald added.

He said the next step in the process is to identify historic resources, and for Hanbury to take the field data she collects and create a context report, to be submitted as a draft to DHR and the county.

A public hearing is legally required before a historic district can be listed and McDonald said DHR will be “actively seeking input” once it has a draft. He estimated the project will wrap up in late summer.