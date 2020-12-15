Nelson County dog of the week: Fergus

Fergus, 4-year-old 55 pound Pit Bull mix, came to us about as scraggly a looking vagabond as you can imagine — skinny, dirty, a moth-eaten looking coat. Without complaint, he dealt with weekly medicated baths and days of isolation, until he was given a clean bill of health by our vet. Now, he has a glimmering black coat, spirit in his eyes, and a happy dog tongue. This boy has gone from hang-dog to Mr. Handsome. He never fails to be delighted to see anyone for any reason. His spirit is one of love and trust. You can tell Fergus wants nothing more than to give his devotion to anyone who will give him half a chance. This boy is an unpolished gem just waiting to shine. Are you the one who will see the treasure within?