Nelson County High School graduation to take place May 28

Nelson County High School will hold its commencement ceremony on the school’s football field at 7:30 p.m. May 28. While this year’s ceremony is a return to normalcy compared to the school’s drive-thru commencement last year, several health and safety precautions will remain in place.
Students can have up to eight guests and each family is limited to a total of three parking passes — one for the senior and two for guests. All parking will be limited to the Nelson County Middle and High school complex. There will be no offsite parking or shuttle services, according to documents.
Upon arrival, guests are expected to sit in assigned seats either in the bleachers or on the field and arrival times for graduation will be based on seating arrangements, assigned after graduation practice May 25.
Guests are asked to remain seating throughout the ceremony once it starts, documents state, and ushers will dismiss guests by row once it is complete.
The event will feature similar livestreaming as last year’s ceremony for family, friends and the community to watch and a final video of the full event will be posted to the division’s YouTube channel.
NCHS Principal Chris Sumner said the division still is promoting mask wearing and social distancing for the event despite recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the contrary, noting low vaccination rates among children.
“Things are evolving and we are continuing to review and update our graduation plans based on the most up-to-date guidance as well as what we believe is best for our school and our community,” Sumner said in an email.
The document states fireworks will go off as soon as the last student crosses the stage.
In case of inclement weather, school officials will make a determination by May 26 on whether to keep the graduation on the field or to hold it in the school’s auditorium. In the event of an indoors graduation, students will be limited to only four guests and will receive one less parking pass.
Students and their families will enter the building in pods of 10 with those pods filtering in and out of the school throughout the ceremony. Once those 10 students cross the stage, they and their families will leave the building and the next group will come in. Custodians will clean the auditorium between groups.
For the inside ceremony, guests will have their temperature taken and will be asked COVID-19 screening questions, according to the document.