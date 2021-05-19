Nelson County High School graduation to take place May 28

“Things are evolving and we are continuing to review and update our graduation plans based on the most up-to-date guidance as well as what we believe is best for our school and our community,” Sumner said in an email.

The document states fireworks will go off as soon as the last student crosses the stage.

In case of inclement weather, school officials will make a determination by May 26 on whether to keep the graduation on the field or to hold it in the school’s auditorium. In the event of an indoors graduation, students will be limited to only four guests and will receive one less parking pass.

Students and their families will enter the building in pods of 10 with those pods filtering in and out of the school throughout the ceremony. Once those 10 students cross the stage, they and their families will leave the building and the next group will come in. Custodians will clean the auditorium between groups.

For the inside ceremony, guests will have their temperature taken and will be asked COVID-19 screening questions, according to the document.

