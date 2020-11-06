Nelson County High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member of Nelson County High School has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, a letter from the school dated Friday states.

In the letter from Nelson County High School Principal Chris Sumner posted to the school's Facebook page, Sumner said the staff member had "minimal contact with individuals and thus the overall risk of exposure is low."

The school is cooperating with the Thomas Jefferson Health District to perform contact tracing and notify the few individuals who may have been affected, Sumner said in the letter. It goes on to say the school will be in contact with the health district in regards to any additional required actions for the health and safety of students, staff and the community.

Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin said via email a couple other division employees have developed COVID-19 since March, but they were not in the buildings within "the relevant recognized time period and thus did not impact our school community."

The high school will remain open for remediation and athletics as scheduled.

As of Friday, Nelson County had reported 142 cases of COVID-19, eight hospitalizations and two deaths since the pandemic began, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health website.

Since classes began Aug. 24, Nelson County Public Schools have operated in an entirely virtual format with the exception of staff and a select number of students being allowed to inside school buildings. NCPS is expected to remain in this format until at least the 2021 spring semester.

