Nelson County hires new EMS Coordinator

Nelson County emergency services veteran John Adkins is the county's new emergency services coordinator. Adkins assumed the position, vacated by Russel Gibson, in mid-November.

County Finance Director Linda Statton announced Adkins' hire at the December Board of Supervisors meeting.

“John comes to us with nearly 40 years in public safety, starting as a teenager in the volunteer fire department,” Statton said.

Adkins served as an emergency communications center dispatcher for the Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Communications Center from 1990 to 1998. He worked in the Nelson County Emergency Communications Center from 1999 to 2019, becoming a senior communications officer. Adkins again worked at the Charlottesville-UVA Emergency Communications Center from 2019 to 2022, and obtained a bachelors in criminal justice and homeland security.

“Mr. Adkins has received extensive training and experience in current technical and response programming. He has long-standing professional contacts inside and outside the community that are essential to being successful as emergency service coordinator in our Nelson County Emergency Communications Center,” Statton said.

County Administrator Candy McGarry confirmed Gibson, who had served in the role for a little over five years, recently took a position at Liberty University.