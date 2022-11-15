Nelson County joins Artists Sunday in spotlighting local art scene for holiday season

Nelson County recently announced it is participating in Artists Sunday on Nov. 27, the Sunday after Thanksgiving, to spotlight artists during the holiday shopping season.

Artists Sunday, falling among Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, is a day dedicated to encouraging consumers to shop with artists and give something special, unique, and hand-crafted this holiday season.

"Nelson County appreciates the culture artists create and the impact they have on our community, while adding expression and beauty to our lives," a news release from the county's economic development and tourism office states.

Nelson Board of Supervisors Chairman Jesse Rutherford added in the release: “Nelson County is the home to the first Artisan Trail in the Commonwealth. We are home to so many talented makers who enhance the quality of life in Nelson County as well as makes us a destination for those seeking high quality crafts and artisanal products.”

Artists locally and from across the country are participating in Artists Sunday, representing a full range of art, hand-crafted items, experiences and performances.

Supporters of Artists Sunday include thousands of individual artists, economic development agencies, commercial galleries, and nonprofit organizations across the country, making it one of earth’s largest art events. Participation is free. To learn more about Artists Sunday and promoting commerce with artists, visit ArtistsSunday.com.