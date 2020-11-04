Nelson County leans Trump; narrowly backs Webb, Warner at the polls

Nelson County leaned slightly for President Donald Trump with 4,791 votes, or 51%, in the Nov. 3 election, according to unofficial results posted on the Virginia Department of Elections' website.

Former Vice President Joe Biden received 4,301 votes, or 45.9%, in Nelson County. Trump carried nine of Nelson's 10 precincts except for the central absentee vote, which leaned heavily for Biden with 3,184 votes, or 65%, to Trump's 1,512 votes.

The in-person precincts in Nelson went for Trump, who pulled in 66% or higher, results show.

Nelson County narrowly leaned for Democrat Cameron Webb in his failed bid for Virginia's 5th Congressional district, edging Congressman-elect Bob Good in the county by 53 votes. Webb received 4,599 votes in Nelson, or 50%, while Good pulled in 4,546 votes, or 49.4%.

Good, who defeated U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman, a Nelson businessman, for the GOP nomination, like Trump carried nine of the county's 10 precincts. Webb received 3,392 absentee votes, or 69%, to Good's 1,418 absentee votes, or roughly 30%.

Nelson also tilted in favor of U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., with 50% of the county's vote. Warner received 4,654 votes in Nelson over GOP challenger and Iraq veteran Daniel Gade, who pulled in 4,511 votes, or 49%.

As with the other two races, Gade carried all of Nelson's precincts except for absentee, which went heavily for Warner with 3,271 votes, or 69.4%. Gade trailed in the central absentee precinct with 1,438 votes.