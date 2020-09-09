Nelson County man 'instrumental' in meth distribution network sentenced to 11 years

A Nelson County man described as “instrumental” in a methamphetamine distribution network that stretched Nelson and Albemarle counties was sentenced Sept. 4 in Nelson Circuit Court.

David Camm Ragland IV was charged with one count each of racketeering, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and distribution. He will serve an 11-year active sentence on the combined charges with 39 years suspended.

As part of his sentencing, Ragland must complete 25 years of good behavior and five years of supervised probation upon his release.

“What I can’t ignore is you played a big role in injecting a very dangerous drug ... in Nelson County,” Nelson Circuit Court Judge Frederick Watson said before handing down Ragland’s sentence.

Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford said Ragland’s involvement began not long after he completed parole in 2017 stemming from a robbery of a residence that occurred in 2013.

Rutherford said Ragland had received shipments of meth from Peter Jelf Porter, the head of this particular distribution network in Nelson County who pleaded guilty June 30 and faces a minimum 14-year active sentence. At the height of his operation, the prosecution said Porter would traffic as much as one pound of meth into the county every week.

From there, Ragland would distribute the meth to a “host of individuals.”

Rutherford said in late 2018, the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force performed several controlled buys through the use of confidential informants. He said of those operations, informants either met directly with Ragland to purchase meth or had provided investigators with observations that linked the defendant to the network.