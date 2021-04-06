Nelson County moves into phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccinations

More people in Nelson County now have access to a COVID-19 vaccine appointment since the Blue Ridge Health District transitioned to phase 1c of rollout on April 1.

This next phase opens immunization up to people working in more sectors — such as energy, higher education and barbers or hairdressers — and those who qualify and have registered in the state system started receiving appointment offers Thursday, health officials said.

As of April 1, about 38% of Nelson County residents had received at least one dose of a vaccine and almost 21% were fully vaccinated, which is well above state averages, according to figures from the Virginia Department of Health.

Ryan McKay, incident commander for BRHD’s COVID-19 response, said at a news conference April 1 that the district — made up of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Greene, Fluvanna, Louisa and Nelson — is expecting a significant increase in doses starting April 5.

Clinics will be held the new JCPenny vaccination site in Charlottesville’s Fashion Square Mall.