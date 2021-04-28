Nelson County offices reopening to public following monthslong closure due to virus concerns

People should plan their visit ahead of time to minimize time spent for an appointment and the number of visitors should be limited as much as possible. Upon arrival to a department facility, other than the courthouse, the notice advises the public to remain in their vehicle and call the department to help staff better prepare.

Building personnel will screen any guests that enter the building, the notice states. Masks and maintaining a minimum social distancing of 6 feet are required. Refusal to wear a mask will result in the visitor being asked to leave the department and make other arrangements for assistance.

"All of the above measures are to protect both County staff and you from the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Whenever federal and state regulations and safety directives are amended to lessen the precautions against the virus so too will Nelson County," the notice reads.

Although departments are reopening and vaccination efforts are ongoing, Carter said he does not want staff or the public to let their guard down when it comes to the virus.