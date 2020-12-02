Nelson County planning 'reverse' Christmas parade with social distancing measures on Dec. 12

Nelson County is planning a reverse Christmas parade this year on Dec. 12 in Lovingston.
The theme for the Nelson County Christmas Parade this year is “The Power of Hope.” With so many other holiday events canceled because of the pandemic, from the Fourth of July parade to Halloween events, organizers felt it necessary to still have a parade this year.
“Part of the reason for that theme is because this year, there’s really been a lot of lack of hope,” parade coordinator Ray Uttaro said. “A lot of people have given up on things and we just want to put that power of hope back at there that things are going to be better … we’re going to keep moving forward, we’re not going to step back.”
Like other localities, Nelson County is holding a reverse parade with floats lining Front Street and passersby being able to drive or walk down the stretch of roadway. So far, Uttaro said several parade float entries already have signed up, but registration has not been as high as it was in previous years. Registration will remain open through Dec. 12.
Uttaro said organizers settled on the reverse format for the parade, which has seen crowds of 100 to 200 people in the past, because it allowed the county to still have the festivity while still meeting health and safety guidelines. He added the format lets officials circumvent having to seek permits to close down or block off roads to traffic because that won’t be necessary.
Each parade entry will be kept 6 feet apart and entries are encouraged to not exceed 10 people. Everybody is encouraged to wear masks and anybody handing out any goods is required to wear gloves as well before making contact. Uttaro said he believed a majority of people will opt to stay in their cars rather than walk.
Nelson’s reverse parade is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Uttaro said people interested in participating can email him at justme02just me@aol.com.
