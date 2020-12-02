Nelson County planning 'reverse' Christmas parade with social distancing measures on Dec. 12

Nelson County is planning a reverse Christmas parade this year on Dec. 12 in Lovingston.

The theme for the Nelson County Christmas Parade this year is “The Power of Hope.” With so many other holiday events canceled because of the pandemic, from the Fourth of July parade to Halloween events, organizers felt it necessary to still have a parade this year.

“Part of the reason for that theme is because this year, there’s really been a lot of lack of hope,” parade coordinator Ray Uttaro said. “A lot of people have given up on things and we just want to put that power of hope back at there that things are going to be better … we’re going to keep moving forward, we’re not going to step back.”

Like other localities, Nelson County is holding a reverse parade with floats lining Front Street and passersby being able to drive or walk down the stretch of roadway. So far, Uttaro said several parade float entries already have signed up, but registration has not been as high as it was in previous years. Registration will remain open through Dec. 12.