Nelson County Public Schools anticipating $900K shortfall for FY22

As Nelson County Public Schools kicks off the fiscal year 2021-22 budget season, the division is looking down the barrel of a projected $900,000 shortfall.
Initial budget talks during the Nelson County School Board’s Jan. 14 meeting reveal the division currently anticipates a deficit of $881,860 — offset slightly by additional federal dollars — resulting from a projected dip in state funding and additional expenditures.
Based on Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget, documents show the division’s current budget of more than $2.7 million is projected to increase by about $140,000 in fiscal year 2022.
Built into the budget next year is roughly $410,000 of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding carried over primarily to “help our students as they adjust back to in-person learning and to make up lost ground,” Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin said.
An additional roughly $600,000 in federal revenue is expected to come into the division’s coffers because of NCPS’ enrollment in the free lunch initiative called Community Eligibility Provision program. As part of this program the division is reimbursed for school meals rather than families having to pay.
Irvin added the COVID-19-related funds could mostly cover costs for two instructional assistants at each school, a behavioral specialist, instructional coach, a secretary for the division’s special education department and reclassify the dean of students to an assistant principal level position.
As a result of the drop in student enrollment, Irvin said administration is recommending they reduce two teaching positions for a savings of about $136,000.
The division also is anticipating a 10% increase in health insurance, although Irvin said she hopes that number will come down for additional savings. Salary increases for staff also are included in the current budget, Irvin said.
According to the division’s budget planning calendar, the board will hold a budget work session Jan. 28. The upcoming fiscal year budget takes effect July 1.