Nelson County Public Schools anticipating $900K shortfall for FY22

As Nelson County Public Schools kicks off the fiscal year 2021-22 budget season, the division is looking down the barrel of a projected $900,000 shortfall.

Initial budget talks during the Nelson County School Board’s Jan. 14 meeting reveal the division currently anticipates a deficit of $881,860 — offset slightly by additional federal dollars — resulting from a projected dip in state funding and additional expenditures.

Based on Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget, documents show the division’s current budget of more than $2.7 million is projected to increase by about $140,000 in fiscal year 2022.

Built into the budget next year is roughly $410,000 of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding carried over primarily to “help our students as they adjust back to in-person learning and to make up lost ground,” Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin said.

An additional roughly $600,000 in federal revenue is expected to come into the division’s coffers because of NCPS’ enrollment in the free lunch initiative called Community Eligibility Provision program. As part of this program the division is reimbursed for school meals rather than families having to pay.