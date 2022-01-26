Nelson County Public Schools expect increased revenues, plan for greater expenditures

Nelson County Public Schools students and parents should expect to see greater school infrastructure improvement projects in the coming year, along with more instructional supplies and software in county schools.

NCPS employees can expect a salary boost and to be joined by more temporary teachers, counselors, assistants and specialist. All these improvement are thanks to an expected $5.63 million increase in federal and state funding that the school board has worked into their proposed 2023 budget.

“I’ve been doing this job here for 29 years and this is probably the largest increase I have ever presented to you on a first draft budget,” Nelson County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent for Administration Shannon Irvin told the school board at its Jan 13. meeting.

Irvin walked board members through the superintendent’s recommended fiscal year 2023 operational budget. Acting Superintendent Joseph Cox collaborated with Irvin on this first iteration of the budget, which both acknowledged will be an evolving financial plan.

“You’re basing these figures pretty much on [former] Gov. [Ralph] Northam’s budget. You’ve about to have a new governor on Saturday and certainly that governor, Gov. [Glenn] Youngkin, will have input,” Cox told the board at the meeting on Jan. 13, two days before Youngkin’s inauguration. “So all that says to us is as we kind of look at the figures right now, they undoubtedly change, they have every year, and so that’s just something we want to keep in mind as we move forward.”

Cox told board and audience members that he and Irvin’s estimates were subject to change.

Irvin recognized several changes within the district that had impacted its figures. NCPS lost 53 students in the past year, a decrease in enrollment that Irvin said has “financial implications.” She also said a change in the district’s composite index, a figure that determines state funding, has increased. This new qualification means that the district will receive $310,000 less in state funding for the upcoming financial year.

“We have argued that the composite index unfairly treats Nelson County because of the weight that it puts on the value of real property, but we’ve not been successful in getting them to change that,” Irvin said.

However, state funding is expected to increase from a projected $8.89 million in fiscal year 2022 to a projected $10.62 million for fiscal year 2023, an increase of $1.72 million.

Irvin broke down the figure, explaining the expected $1.72 million increase is the sum of $1.54 million in state money and $188,057 in state sales tax.

“The caveat there is that $1.3 million of that $1.7 million is designated for construction,” Irvin said. She noted this designated construction fund will lessen taxpayer’s contributions to school construction products.

“This is a priority on the governor’s staff but also of the General Assembly because they are realizing that more than half of all school buildings are greater than 50 years old across the commonwealth.”

Nelson County Public Schools does not lack capital projects to meet the requirement for this one-time funding. A comprehensive draft of NCPS’s 2022-23 Capital Improvement Plan lists immediate concerns, including building, road and parking lot repairs at Nelson County High School and Nelson Middle School and a welding facility upgrade at NCHS, among other projects.

Irvin told the board that this year’s proposed budget was $27.49 million. The proposed budget for fiscal year 2023, based on Northam’s state budget, is $35.32 million, a $7.83 million increase.

“You’re probably about to fall over in your chair and I don’t blame you, because that is a big dollar amount,” Irvin said and went on to explain “a majority of that increase is due to our federal funds and our CARES act moneys.”

Through the 2020 CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act, NCPS will receive $1.12 million in temporary grant funding to address learning loss. CARES act funding also designates $90,000 to NCPS for the hiring of a temporary contracted school psychiatrist, $635,238 for school buses and $2.04 million towards replacing Nelson County High School and Nelson Middle School’s roof and to upgrade HVAC controllers in Tye River and Rockfish River Elementary Schools.

Irvin explained she adjusted salaries in the recommended budget based on an increased consumer price index.

“Our earning power has decreased significantly over the past year,” she said. “The salary figures I included and were included in Governor Northam’s budget may need to be adjusted yet again if our goal is to keep up with the cost of inflation.”

Irvin said she started with a $15 minimum wage for bus drivers and support staff and included a 0.5% increase between seniority steps and a 2.5% increase between grades based on responsibilities, “similar to what we’re seeing advertised at fast food restaurants and other places that compete with us for classified staff.”

The recommended budget includes a 5% salary increase for teachers and administrators with a 0.5% increase between seniority steps.

Irvin also built in a 10% increase in health insurance premiums in anticipation of greater costs related to COVID-19. She recognized the addition of new benefitted temporary positions to the budget and an intended $100,000 towards carpet replacement and $20,631 towards the Blue Ridge Medical Center School Nursing Program.

“The outlook for the coming year is very rosy,” Irvin concluded her budget presentation. “There seems to be a lot more money that the General Assembly has to work with than they ever had.”

