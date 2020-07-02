Nelson County Public Schools forms task force to evaluate return to school

Faced with the momentous task of designing a school year around a pandemic, Nelson County Public Schools officials have formed a task force to evaluate students’ return in the fall.

The Renew 2020 Task Force is composed of two smaller task forces designed to evaluate two areas. The first task force is teaching and learning, which is responsible for creating instructional plans for students next year. The second group is operations, which will focus on developing a health plan and promoting behaviors to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to Superintendent Martha Eagle.

During a June 18 Nelson County School Board meeting, Eagle said it was clear not all students would be allowed in the building at the same time because of current restrictions set forth by Gov. Ralph Northam.

In response to those restrictions, school staff will evaluate two learning options: online and a hybrid option.

With the online option, students would learn entirely from home. While the benefits of this are students can stay home where the threat of exposure is lessened and they can work around their own schedules, the challenges involve issues with internet access and expectations for at-home learning.

The hybrid option consists of students learning some days from home and other days in school. This would allow students the opportunity to connect with teachers in person, similar to a normal school day, but officials will need to plan around health concerns and scheduling, documents note.

The two plans, as pointed out by West District representative Shannon Powell, share two issues to varying degrees. Regardless of students choosing the hybrid or online options, the fact remains there will be a need for technology and internet access in the home as well as supervision needs for when students are not in schools, Powell said.