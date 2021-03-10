Nelson County receives $600K for affordable housing development

According to the release, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development administers Affordable and Special Housing loans which combines state and federal resources. Funding comes from three main sources, including the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program, the federal National Housing Trust Fund and the Virginia Housing Trust Fund.

In Nelson County, a majority of the funding — $400,000 — comes from the HOME program while the remainder was allocated through VHTF.

The city of Lynchburg is receiving a combined more than $2 million for its Florida Terrace project, which will provide 31 affordable and accessible new construction apartments primarily for residents with disabilities who also have incomes less than 60% of the average median income, the release states.

“This vital program fills gaps in financing to make safe and affordable housing for our most vulnerable populations possible,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said in the release. “Ensuring housing stability and supporting programs to make homelessness rare and nonrecurring is transformative, both to communities and to the lives of many Virginians, and with the pandemic it’s more important than ever.”