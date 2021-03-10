Nelson County receives $600K for affordable housing development

A housing project in Nelson County is among nearly 30 others across the commonwealth to receive funding in an effort to increase access to affordable housing, and provide permanent supportive housing options for individuals with disabilities.
Gov. Ralph Northam on March 1 announced more than $24 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans bolstering more than 1,630 affordable housing units for low-income Virginians, according to a news release.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create housing challenges in our Commonwealth and across the country, we are pleased to deploy this funding to support Virginians who are most in need,” Northam said in the release. “The Affordable Special Needs Housing program is a valuable resource for increasing the availability of safe, affordable, and sustainable housing for low-income Virginians, particularly those with special needs.”
The Nelson County Community Development Foundation is receiving a combination $600,000 for its Renaissance Ridge Phase I project, constructing 60 housing units in the Wintergreen Community, the release states.
Twenty units will be used as workforce housing targeting families with household incomes of less than 80% of the average median income.
Recently, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors and Nelson County School Board held a joint meeting Feb. 2 where officials talked at length regarding long-term issues for the county, one of which was lacking affordable housing opportunities.
According to the release, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development administers Affordable and Special Housing loans which combines state and federal resources. Funding comes from three main sources, including the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program, the federal National Housing Trust Fund and the Virginia Housing Trust Fund.
In Nelson County, a majority of the funding — $400,000 — comes from the HOME program while the remainder was allocated through VHTF.
The city of Lynchburg is receiving a combined more than $2 million for its Florida Terrace project, which will provide 31 affordable and accessible new construction apartments primarily for residents with disabilities who also have incomes less than 60% of the average median income, the release states.
“This vital program fills gaps in financing to make safe and affordable housing for our most vulnerable populations possible,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said in the release. “Ensuring housing stability and supporting programs to make homelessness rare and nonrecurring is transformative, both to communities and to the lives of many Virginians, and with the pandemic it’s more important than ever.”
Northam and the General Assembly invested $55 million in VHTF this fiscal year and the governor’s is proposing to increase this amount by $70.7 million in the current year, the release says. VHTF provides financing for construction projects aimed at making affordable housing more available.
Other localities to receive funding include Richmond, Roanoke, Newport News, Harrisonburg Staunton as well as Arlington, Fairfax and Pittsylvania counties, among others.