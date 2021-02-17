Nelson County receives national recognition for railroad trail

Nelson County received $425,000 in RTP funds for the Blue Ridge Tunnel project in 2015.

Since its November opening, the tunnel, which spans both Nelson and Augusta counties, has seen more than 30,000 visitors, according to Nelson County Administrator Steve Carter. Thousands of visitors had flocked to the tunnel in the opening 10 days which took place over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“It’s been somewhat overwhelming the number of people,” Carter told board members.

Currently, officials are closing out work on phase 3 of the project, with a “significant amount of paperwork” needing to be filed with the Virginia Department of Transportation to formally close the project.

Carter added because of the enormous amount of visitation since the tunnel’s opening, the county is working to install fencing along Depot Lane to prevent parking issues and soon will solicit quotes to expand the eastern parking lot by an additional 25 spaces.

After parking is addressed at the eastern portal, in Afton, officials may then turn their attention to the western portal’s parking lot in Waynesboro.

Limited parking on both ends of the tunnel has been a known issue for county and tunnel foundation officials since not long after it opened to visitors.