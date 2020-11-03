Nelson County residents turn out to vote

Nelson County saw tamed precincts Tuesday morning as many voters already had cast ballots ahead of Election Day, but enthusiasm still was in the air as citizens made their picks for president, U.S. Senate and 5th Congressional District representative.
As of 10 a.m. Nelson County voter turnout was 6,479, or nearly 56% of 11,646 registered voters in the county, according to General Registrar Jacqueline Britt. That number represents both absentee and in-person Election Day voting. She added there were 1,884 in-person voters so far Tuesday morning.
Britt said in an email Monday almost 42% of registered voters in Nelson County have voted absentee ahead of Election Day.
The Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department — the only polling precinct in the county’s North District — reported the largest number of in-person Election Day voters with 448 people as of 10 a.m., Britt said.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Rockfish was the only precinct to report technical issues, Britt said, when power briefly shut off which required the machine to be restarted. She said the delay was not significant. Reached by phone at 11 a.m. Tuesday, she said there were no other issues.
Chief Officer of Elections at the Lovingston Precinct Linda Viar said the precinct saw its largest rush in the morning when polls opened at 6 a.m. and since then there had been a steady flow of voters in and out of the building. She estimated there were about 20 people in line to vote once polls opened and the line, which included an additional 6 feet between each voter for social distancing, stretched around the building.
Britt said so far voters were responding well to the COVID-19 health and safety measures established throughout the county’s nine precincts.
By 7 a.m. though, the morning rush had died down with voters entering the Lovingston precinct in waves. With little or no wait times to sit down at a booth, voters could be in and out just as quickly as they filed their completed ballot.
By about 9:20 a.m., Chief Officer of Elections at the Shipman Precinct Ron Campbell said there had been 210 voters. He echoed Viar that the Shipman Precinct has seen a steady stream of voters since their initial small rush when the polls opened.
Campbell attributed the slower morning turnout to the high amount of absentee ballots that already have been cast in the county.
Having been a poll worker for about 20 years, Campbell said one reason why he keeps coming back is because he can reunite with members of the community each year.
“Shipman, this district, is a good community. Everybody is friendly, that’s the only reason we do this. We get to see people we don’t normally see” Campbell said.
Absentee voter numbers have soared this year compared to previous presidential election years. Of the past three presidential elections, Nelson County reported its highest total absentee voter numbers in 2008 with nearly 800 ballots cast.
With her son and newborn daughter in tow at the Lovingston Precinct on Tuesday, Nicole Gutierrez said she did not want to miss her last chance to vote. While there were no local amendments or elections this year, she said she felt a Constitutional amendment, which waives vehicle taxes for disabled veterans, was an important issue to support.
“I really wanted to make sure that I voted, too,” Gutierrez said. “Obviously I’m a woman of color, I’m Puerto Rican, and my children are three quarters Hispanic as well so it was important to us to get out and vote for somebody who’s going to make sure they have a future and a chance.”
Honking the horn of their car that was outfitted with both an American flag and a flag supporting President Donald Trump as they pulled up to the Shipman Precinct, Laura and Frank Browning said they decided to vote in-person on Election Day as a way to protest early and mail-in voting.
While Laura Browning expressed some concern over the delay in final results being available as localities continue to count absentee ballots in the days after Nov. 3, she said she prays those votes still trickling in won’t shift the election.
“[Trump] is fantastic. He doesn’t always say the right things the right way, but he does the right things the right way,” Browning said.
There were no local elections on the ballot this year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!