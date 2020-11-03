Nelson County residents turn out to vote

With her son and newborn daughter in tow at the Lovingston Precinct on Tuesday, Nicole Gutierrez said she did not want to miss her last chance to vote. While there were no local amendments or elections this year, she said she felt a Constitutional amendment, which waives vehicle taxes for disabled veterans, was an important issue to support.

“I really wanted to make sure that I voted, too,” Gutierrez said. “Obviously I’m a woman of color, I’m Puerto Rican, and my children are three quarters Hispanic as well so it was important to us to get out and vote for somebody who’s going to make sure they have a future and a chance.”

Honking the horn of their car that was outfitted with both an American flag and a flag supporting President Donald Trump as they pulled up to the Shipman Precinct, Laura and Frank Browning said they decided to vote in-person on Election Day as a way to protest early and mail-in voting.

While Laura Browning expressed some concern over the delay in final results being available as localities continue to count absentee ballots in the days after Nov. 3, she said she prays those votes still trickling in won’t shift the election.

“[Trump] is fantastic. He doesn’t always say the right things the right way, but he does the right things the right way,” Browning said.

There were no local elections on the ballot this year.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.