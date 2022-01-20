Nelson County School Board responds to teacher morale survey

The mission of the Nelson County Education Association is to advocate for Nelson County Public Schools employees. NCEA recently conducted a teacher morale survey — results suggest that teachers need advocating for now more than ever.

Survey respondents echoed the same symptoms that educators across the nation are experiencing: severe fatigue, stress and burnout related to overwork, teacher turnover and ever-evolving pandemic challenges. NCEA board members presented the results and suggested possible solutions to the Nelson County School Board during its Jan. 13 meeting.

The NCEA survey asked teachers to rate the frequency of their work-related stress and anxiety from a scale of one to 10, with one representing no stress and 10 representing a teacher experiencing work-related stress every day. Among the 79 teachers at Tye River Elementary, Nelson Middle School, Rockfish Elementary School and Nelson County High School who responded to the survey, an average score was 8.5 out of 10.

Average responses to questions "Has work-related stress made you consider leaving public education?" and "Has work-related stress made you consider leaving Nelson County Public Schools?" were 6.5 out of 10 and 7.25 of 10 on the same scale, respectively.

NCEA president and Tye River Elementary third grade teacher Rebecca Allen told the board that the survey was meant to give teachers a way to voice their concerns. Allen hopes that the survey will lead to improvements and greater communication between teachers and administrators.

"Our employees want to be able to work alongside the school board and our administration," Allen said.

The NCEA survey also addressed an extreme workload that Allen and NCEA vice president Phillip Kershner said is only increasing.

“We still have pre-COVID expectations, plus COVID expectations that we’re trying to maintain or meet even though the times are totally different in terms of what we’re able to do and what we’re working with,” Allen told the Nelson County Times after the meeting.

She described a recent scenario in which three of the 18 students in her class were out for the week. She had to make time to contact parents and forward missed work outside of school hours — time that Allen says is packed with meetings, lesson planning and administrative work.

Kershner, a choir teacher at Nelson County's middle and high schools, expressed similar frustration with long hours and what the NCEA describes as "tasks that inefficiently use up scarce planning time."

"When you're working with students you can't do all the paperwork that’s expected," Kershner told the Nelson County Times, adding: “This is my fourth day this week here staying at work after 8 p.m."

"We signed up to be with kids, to educate kids, to make a difference in a child’s life and education," Allen said. "The whole system needs to change because it’s a lot about student performance and data keeping and record keeping and fulfilling all the requirements, but in order to do that you’re taking away from the teacher’s time to implement effective lessons."

Allen referenced a national “teacher crisis” in her presentation to the board and later told the Nelson County Times, “We have so many seasoned teachers that are leaving and we’re seeing trickle down effects of how it’s affecting the current teachers here."

The morale survey asked teachers how much time they spend working outside their workday to meet the expectations and requirements of their position. Of respondents, 14.3% spent one to three hours a week, 31.2% spent four to six hours, 14.3% spend seven to nine hours and 31.2% of respondents spent over 10 hours a week working outside their workday.

Allen categorized her overtime workload as over 10 hours a week beyond school hours. "Teachers never work 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. I walk in the door at 7:30 a.m. at school. I never leave before 5 p.m. I go home, probably have an hour and a half to two hours of downtime, and then I open my computer between 8 and 9 p.m. and work till 11 p.m. every night.”

Allen said she feels that these hours are what it takes for her to be an effective teacher.

Allen and Kershner acknowledge positive changes in motion, however.

"We’re already starting this process to help out our staff address the mental health and the stress," Allen said.

She pointed to Acting Superintendent Joseph Cox’s intention to develop a superintendent’s advisory team that would include educator representatives.

“I think it’s so important for a superintendent to meet every student in the school division, to meet every teacher in the school division, every staff member,” Cox said at the Jan. 13 meeting, the first at which he was in the role of superintendent. “I’m looking forward to getting to staff meetings, I hope in the next two weeks, just to maybe introduce myself."

The upcoming 2022-23 budget includes a planned 5% salary increase for teachers and administrators with an added seniority salary increase of 0.5% between seniority steps. The budget also reinstates a tuition reimbursement to cover the cost of classes that teachers take to keep their teaching licenses.

NCEA officers met with Cox on Jan. 12 for an initial meeting, to repeat monthly, and began addressing problems the group identified for the board.

“I appreciate you all presenting this because we've got to all be on the same side,” School Board Vice Chair Shannon Powell said. “We gotta be on the same team and moving forward as a group for everybody to succeed and at the end of the day for our kids to be taken care of and educated well.”

Allen said that she is advocating for change because she’s passionate about her work and loves what she does.

"We want to provide a work environment where teachers are here, they come here and then they stay here," Allen told the board. "They are invested in our community and stay to offer our students with the best education that we can provide.”

