Nelson County schools drop mask mandate for students

The Nelson County School Board issued an update to its current masking policy via a letter posted to its Facebook page on Feb. 25.

Effective Feb. 28, all students will not be required to wear masks in Nelson County Public Schools. All staff members still will be required to wear masks in school buildings, according to the board's letter.

The letter said as a result of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Feb. 16 signature of Senate Bill 739, “the Nelson County School Board will transition to a mask-optional learning environment for all students in our buildings.”

The bill allows parents to opt their children out of wearing masks in schools effective March 1.

The school board’s letter specified mask wearing is still required on school buses and any other mode of public transportation per federal regulations.

“We will continue to strongly encourage mask wearing as a key strategy in our efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and in our community,” the letter said, basing this recommendation on the county’s continued high transmission classification from the Virginia Department Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's standing recommendation.

Nelson County Public Schools will also continue a “layered approach to implementing mitigation strategies,” that includes frequent filter changes in HVAC equipment, allowing for frequent handwashing, maintaining social distancing “as much as practicable” and performing regular cleaning and disinfecting of buildings and vehicles, the letter said.

There was some debate over its language at the board's Feb. 24 meeting before the letter was published.

East District representative George Cheape took issue with encouraging continued mask wearing.

“I’m not sure that that’s necessarily what we want to say in that letter,” Cheape said.

He expressed skepticism that mask wearing is beneficial to healthy individuals.

“I think if it’s truly a choice, we need to leave it that way,” he added.

The board also discussed changes to contact tracing, quarantining and capacity limits at school functions.

West District representative Shannon Powell suggested a change from 50% to 100% capacity at indoor school events, with all attendees wearing masks. A motion from Powell that the board make this change was later accepted.

“My default position is always going to be to give people an option, because if the mask really works then it’s protecting me while I wear it, and if you don’t wear one, it doesn’t affect if it really works,” Cheape said.

Board chair Margaret Clair replied, “It just works better if we both have them on.”

North District representative Janet Turner-Giles said she’d heard of students who are concerned about sitting next to other students without masks and hoped teachers would allow them to move their seats so they can be comfortable.

“I want to make everybody as comfortable as they can be. But I would caution that we should be careful that we don’t create a situation where we have masked children on one side of the room and unmasked on the other,” Cheape said.

Learning loss from close-contact quarantining and the resources involved in contact tracing remained a concern for the board as they discussed updates to these policies.

Turner-Giles said she wants to do whatever she can to keep children in schools, “but as we start to think about what’s getting ready to occur on Monday [Feb. 28], with releasing masks, that just adds a different layer of concern when it comes to contact tracing.”

The board agreed to continue contact tracing but not enforce quarantining for two weeks, see whether cases increase during that period, and make a decision about continuing the policies at its March 10 meeting.

