Nelson County seeks federal funding for Lovingston sidewalk, Gladstone depot projects

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors has approved resolutions of formal support seeking federal money for two projects of community interest: sidewalk improvements on Front Street in Lovingston and relocation of a historic depot in Gladstone.
The county completed a Community Development Block Grant application in September 2020 that identified the needs for pedestrian improvements along Front Street between Main Street and Theater Drive. The existing sidewalks along Front Street do not consistently meet Americans With Disabilities Act standards and no pedestrian crosswalks are provided within the proposed improvements area.
The total estimated cost to complete the sidewalk upgrades is $2.2 million and the county intends to submit an application requesting $1.7 million in federal funding through the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program to complete the project, according to county documents.
Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said he is excited the Front Street Sidewalk Improvements project is gaining traction.
“I think this will be great for Lovingston,” Rutherford said. “We never know what we’re going to get but we’re moving in the right direction and sometimes that’s the best thing you can do...”
He said the project would give Lovingston streets a facelift. The county has committed $440,231 as part of a 20% matching contribution required and any additional funds necessary to complete the project, the resolution states.
Nelson supervisors in May also voted to sponsor a project application on behalf of the Friends of Gladstone Depot in its work to relocate and restore the depot currently on property owned by CSX Transportation Company. The building has been determined eligible as a state and national historic landmark and the total estimated cost of the first phase to remove and restore it is $365,615, county documents show.
The county intends to submit an application requesting federal funding of $292,492 through the Transportation Alternative Set-Aside Program to complete the first phase. Friends of Gladstone Depot has committed the required $73,123 in the local match.
Both funding requests are set to go to the Commonwealth Transportation Board for consideration.
In other news: The board was introduced to Jerry West, the county’s recently hired director of parks and recreation. “I’m so excited to be here in Nelson County,” West said. He previously worked a decade in Rockingham County and said he looks forward to continue on the Nelson recreation department’s recent success under Claire Richardson, who recently stepped down to take another position. “I’m excited to bring some new recreational offerings here in Nelson County.”
Supervisors reviewed a list of legislative priorities the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, which includes Nelson County, plans to present during the upcoming Virginia General Assembly session. The document pushes support for local communities recovering from effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, urges the governor and legislature to enhance state aid to localities and public schools, to not impose mandates on or shift costs to localities and to enhance local revenue options and encourages financial incentives for deploying universal affordable access to broadband technology in unserved areas.
A discussion was held on redistricting Nelson County’s five local election districts following the 2020 Census, which for Nelson is 14,775 residents. The ideal population count for the five district is 2,955 residents. The Central District needs at least 75 residents to be moved to another district to meet the requirement to have population counts substantially equal to each other with a plus or minus 5% deviation from the ideal district population, according to the discussion. The board is expected to revisit the matter later this year.