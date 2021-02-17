Nelson County selected to participate in statewide tourism program

Nelson County announced it is one of several localities in Virginia to participate in a program that focuses on tourism promotion and product development in 2021.

Facilitated by the Virginia Tourism Corporation, the DRIVE 2.0 Statewide Tourism Plan equips communities with “the tools they need to succeed in an overly competitive travel and tourism market,” according to a news release from the county.

The program comes at a time when communities, including Nelson, are looking for ways to ease recovery efforts as localities continue to wrestle with lost tourism dollars because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The release notes after a record-breaking year in 2019, projected data shows a sharp decrease in visitor spending in 2020.

DRIVE 2.0 will help communities place themselves at the center of economic recovery amid still competition for tourism dollars, the release says.

Having participated in the first DRIVE program, Nelson County Director of Economic Development and Tourism Maureen Kelley said in the release how valuable the state’s aid will be in developing tourism in the county.