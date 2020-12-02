Nelson County Service Authority gets clean audit report for FY20

The Nelson County Service Authority received a favorable report on its audit of fiscal year 2020, which ended June 30, during its November meeting.

Matt McLearen, with Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates, reviewed the annual audit’s findings and highlights with the board. McLearen said the report highlights changes in some of the authority’s more “significant financial items” in a direct comparison of auditors’ findings for fiscal year 2019.

The service authority’s net position — assets minus liabilities — as of June 30 was about $9.95 million, or an increase of more than $997,000 compared to fiscal year 2019. Resources available for future expenses equaled about $2.64 million, McLearen said. A review of the authority’s cash showed a “favorable” increase of about $115,000 compared to fiscal year 2019.

McLearen said the firm encountered no difficulties performing the fiscal year 2020 audit; examples of such difficulties, he said, could have been not having access to records or records being incomplete. There also were no disagreements with management during the process. He added the independent auditor’s report showed no deficiencies or material weaknesses were discovered.