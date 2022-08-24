Nelson County Sheriff's calls: Aug. 8 to Aug. 14

AUG. 8Suspicious person/vehicle, Vineyard Lane; Transport, Complex; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Faber Road; Property damage, Mickens Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Blundell Hollow Road; Fraud, Heartwood Cir.; Follow up, Helena Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Tye Brook Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Front St.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Trespass, James River Road; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Floyd Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Norwood Road; Building check, Beech Grove Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; 2 traffic stops
AUG. 9 Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Cow Hollow Road; Hit and run, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Old Stoney Creek Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Laurel Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Wilson Hill Road; Assist agency, Union Hill Road.
AUG. 10 Medical call, Ball Mountain Lane; Warrant service, Harmony Lane; Warrant service, Jones Creek Lane; Warrant service, Montreal Lane; Warrant service, Montreal Lane; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Bryant Mountain Road; Warrant service, Spirit Mountain Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Village Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Tye Brook Hwy.; Assist agency, Tanbark Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Sunrise Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Ashby Place; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Ridge Drive; 4 traffic stops
AUG. 11 Assist motorist, Variety Mills Road; Suspicious activity, Diggs Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Front St.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Village Road; Follow up, Norwood Road; Warrant service, Norwood Road; Miscellaneous call, Harris Lane; Warrant service, Village Road; Disturbance, Ponton Lane; Disturbance, Harris Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Phoenix Road; Warrant service, Montreal Lane; Welfare check, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Follow up, Glass Hollow Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Front St.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Road hazard, Oak Ridge Road; Building check, Buffalo Mines Road; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Burglar alarm, Front St.; 5 traffic stops
AUG. 12 Transport, Front St.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Horseshoe Road; Miscellaneous call, Tye River Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Tye River Road; Miscellaneous call, Morse Lane; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Lowesville Road; Road hazard, Irish Road; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Woodson Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Identity theft, Crawfords View Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Greenberry Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Crossing; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Berry Hill Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Glade Road; Building check, Salem Road; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Mosbys Run; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; 3 traffic stops
AUG. 13Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Front St.; Building check, James River Road; Building check, James River Road; Building check, James River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Civil dispute, Village Road; Disturbance, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Blundell Hollow Road; Larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Grape Lawn Drive; 3 traffic stops
AUG. 14 Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Cabell Mountain; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Roseland Road; Warrant service, Jenkins Lane; Vehicle fire, Blue Ridge Parkway; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Crandall Run; Assist agency, Morse Lane; Burglary alarm, Chapel Hollow Road; Suspicious activity, Jacks Hill Road; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Ridge Lane
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office