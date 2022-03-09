Nelson County Sheriff's calls, Feb. 14 to Feb. 27

FEB. 14

Miscellaneous call, Woodland Way; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Afton Mountain Road; Warrant service, Sunset Drive; Warrant service, Harris Lane; Follow up, Stonegate Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Davis Creek Lane; Disturbance, Creekside Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Ponton Lane; Warrant service, Piney River Drive; Follow up, Main St.; Disturbance, Piney River Drive; Burglary alarm, Callohill Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Ridge Drive; Building check, Front St.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy; Building check, Front St.; Building check, Baker Lane; Building check, Callohill Drive; Building check, Tanbark Plaza; Building check, Main St.; 2 traffic stops

FEB. 15

Disturbance, Quail Run Drive; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Medical, Afton Mountain Road; Vehicle fire, Duncan Hollow Loop; Disturbance, Orchard Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Front St.; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Main St.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Laurel Hill Lane; Disabled vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Traffic accident, Batesville Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Laurel Hill Lane; 5 traffic stops

FEB. 16

Building check, Rockfish River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish River Road; Disabled vehicle, North Stage Lane; Property damage, Brogan Hollow Lane; Miscellaneous call, Deer Run Lane; Warrant service, James River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Theft, Jenkins Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye River Road; Civil dispute, Harris Lane; Follow up, Pine Ridge Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Harris Lane; Lock out service, High Peak Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Horseshoe Road; Miscellaneous call, Sprouse Drive; Harassment, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Apple Lane; Threats, Front St.; Burglary alarm, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Pharsalia Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Chapel Hollow Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; 911 call, Walnut Lane; 7 traffic stops

FEB. 17

Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Proffitt Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Adial Road; Assist agency, New Mount Lane; Miscellaneous call, Front St.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Lakeland Lane; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Callohill Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Reckless driving, Beech Grove Road; Warrant service, Salem Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Tye River Road; Civil dispute, Tye River Road; Welfare check, Ridge Drive; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Shiloh Loop; Miscellaneous call, Sky Cliff Place; Transport, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Dark Hollow Road; Warrant service, Front St.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Rainbow Ridge Road; Warrant service, Gold Mine Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Main St.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Morse Place; Follow up, Wilson Hill Road; Follow up, Dickie Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Building check, Irish Road; Building check, Front St.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Variety Mills Road; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.

FEB. 18

Suspicious person/vehicle, Massie Lane; Shots fired, Horseshoe Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Phoenix Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy; Follow up, Harris Lane; Follow up, Wilson Hill Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, James River Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, complex; Warrant service, Giles Lane; Property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Ridge Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Cub Creek Road; Warrant service, Freshwater Cove Lane; Medical, Front St.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Beech Grove Road; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; 8 traffic stops

FEB. 19

Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Stagebridge Road; DUI, Wintergreen Drive; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Warrant service, Jennys Creek Road; Building check, Norwood Road; Burglary alarm, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Warrant service, James River Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Proffitt Lane; Medical call, Jones Creek Lane; Follow up, Ennis Mountain Road; Warrant service, Union School Drive; Warrant service, Union School Drive; Follow up, Stonegate Lane; Disturbance, Front St.; Warrant service, Aerial Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Shots fired, Horseshoe Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Aerial Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Laurel Road; 7 traffic stops

FEB. 20

911 call, Rodgers Lane; Building check, Avon Road; Building check, Tanbark Drive; Building check, Main St.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Glade Road; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Lake Nelson Lane; Disturbance, Ridge Drive; Welfare check, Howardsville Tpke; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Ridge Drive; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 15 traffic stops

FEB. 21

Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Medical call, Piney River Drive; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Lake View Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Cove Valley Lane; Civil dispute, Cove Valley Lane; Civil dispute, Gormes Drive; Warrant service, Afton Mountain Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Salem Road; Building check, Shiloh Loop; Miscellaneous call, Aerial Drive; Assist citizen, Old Turnpike Road; Assist citizen, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, James River Road; Disabled vehicle, Beech Grove Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Cove Valley Lane; Warrant service, Gold Mine Lane; Follow up, Ridge Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, James River Road; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; 7 traffic stops

FEB. 22

Miscellaneous call, Harris Lane; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Ridge Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist motorist, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Trespass, Ridge Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Afton Mountain Road; Follow up, Roseland Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Cub Creek Road; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Laurel Road; Assist citizen, Front St.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; 1 traffic stop

FEB. 23

Medical call, Mann Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, East Branch Loop; Suspicious activity, Laurel Road; Assist agency, Tuckahoe Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Laurel Hill Lane; Property damage, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Rockfish Crossing; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Threats, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Salem Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy; Transport, Complex; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Transport, Courthouse Square; Building check, Love Road; 3 traffic stops

FEB. 24

Assist motorist, Beech Grove Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, James River Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Laurel Road; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, James River Road; Warrant service, Front St.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Quail Run Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Parking complaint, Ridge Drive; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; 8 traffic stop

FEB. 25

Medical call, Williamstown Road; Building check, Williamstown Road; Disabled vehicle, Stevens Cove Road; Road hazard, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Wilson Hill Road; Transport, Complex; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Orchard Road; Threats, Afton Mtn. Road; Assist citizen, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Welfare check, Wheelers Cove Road; Burglary alarm, Afton Mtn. Road; Lock out service, Hilltop Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Cabel Road; Disturbance, Banton Orchard Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Afton Mtn. Road; Lock out service, Ridge St.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Waynesboro; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rodes Farm Drive; Warrant service, Gold Mine Lane; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; Traffic control, Chapel Hollow Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 9 traffic stops

FEB. 26

Suspicious activity, Arrington Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Laurel Road; Warrant service, Williamstown Road; Miscellaneous call, Front St.; Disturbance, Williamstown Road; Assist agency, Wintergreen; Disturbance, Wintergreen; Follow up, Towler Way; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Sleepy Hollow Road; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Hager Lane; Follow up, Rainbow Ridge Road; Disabled vehicle, Stevens Cove Road; Building check, Williamstown Road; 7 traffic stops

FEB. 27

Welfare check, Beech Grove Road; 911 call, Blue Rock Lane; Disabled vehicle, Oak Ridge Road; Disabled vehicle, Colleen; Assist citizen, Front St.; Miscellaneous call, Norwood Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Spring Lane; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Cabell Road; Property damage, Spring Lane; Miscellaneous call, Arrington Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Front St.; Miscellaneous call, Coxs Creek Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish River Road; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; 1 traffic stop

Source: Nelson County Sheriff's Office