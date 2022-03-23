Nelson County Sheriff's calls, Feb. 28 to March 4

FEB. 28
Medical call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Fraud, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Miscellaneous call, Afton Mountain Road; Warrant service, Rockfish Crossing; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Assist citizen, Rockfish River Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Woodson Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Salem Road; Lock out service, Main St.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish School Lane; Trespass, Harris Lane; Disturbance, Tye River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Horseshoe Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Arrington Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Stoney Creek; 10 traffic stops
MARCH 1
Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disturbance, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Fraud, Altamont Lane; Road hazard, Hubbards Hill Lane; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Greenfield Drive; Disabled vehicle, Duncan Hollow Loop; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Medical call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Durrett Town Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 14 traffic stops
MARCH 2
Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Piedmont Road; Miscellaneous call, Jones Creek Lane; Shots fired, Helena Lane; Disabled vehicle, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Roberts Mountain Road; Hit and run, Afton Mtn. Road; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Civil dispute, Arrington Road; Fraud, Creekview Lane; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Front St.; Property damage, Glade Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Afton Mtn. Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Virginia Lane; Property damage, Phoenix Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Sleepy Hollow Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Pursuit, Richmond Hwy.; 21 traffic stops
MARCH 3
Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Harris Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Napier Loop; Follow up, Cedar Meadow Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Allens Creek Road; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Durrett Town Road; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Reckless driving, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Arrington Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Building check, Mill Lane; 2 traffic stops
MARCH 4
Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Salem Road; Warrant service, Salem Road; Property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Horsley Lane; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, High Peak Lane; Assist citizen, Morse Lane; Traffic accident, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Noise complaint, Stringfellow Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Building check, Mill Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square;10 traffic stops
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office