JAN. 22

Follow up, Front St.; Noise complaint, Glass Hollow Road; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Oak Ridge Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Cub Creek Road; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Eades Lane; Follow up, Main St.; Follow up, Rockfish Crossing; Reckless driving, Appleberry Mountain Road; Welfare check, Laurel Road; Welfare check, New Mount Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish School Lane; Miscellaneous call, McClain Hl.; 2 traffic stops.

JAN. 23

Suspicious person/vehicle, Theater Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye Brook Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Front St.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Arrington Road; Welfare check, Cherry Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Blue Ridge Regional Jail; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Mosbys Run; Assist agency, River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Twin Ridge Lane; Assist agency, River Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Proffitt Lane; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Follow up, River Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 call, James River Road; 6 traffic stops.

JAN. 24

Threats, Jones Creek Lane; Transport, Complex; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Lowesville Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Coxs Creek Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Pursuit, James River Road; Theft, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Ryan Circle; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Rockingham County Jail; Suspicious person/vehicle,; Theater Drive; 3 traffic stops.

JAN. 25

Assist motorist, River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Country Lane; Drunk in public, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Creekside Lane; Disturbance, Creekside Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, James River Road; Warrant service, Beech Grove Road; Burglary alarm, Afton Mountain Road; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.

JAN. 26

Suspicious peron/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Ryan Circle; Threats, Critzer Shop Road; Follow up, Rockfish Crossing; Follow up, Village Road; Property damage, Pharsalia Road; Assist agency, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Adial Road; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Theft, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist agency, Front St.; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Main St.; Building check, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Mosbys Run; Warrant service, Beech Grove Road; Threats, Crawfords View Road; Traffic accident, Piedmont Road; Assist agency, Hunters Pt.; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; 2 traffic stops.

JAN. 27

Suspicious activity, Horseshoe Road; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Ryan Cir.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Centenary Drive; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Drive; Warrant service, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Follow up, Fletchers Lane; Follow up, Loch Lane; Assist agency, Bridgeport Lane; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Arrington Road; Traffic accident, Variety Mills Road; Threats, Truslows Lane; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 7 traffic stops.

JAN. 28

Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist motorist, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Threats, Jenkins Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Hillside Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; 21 traffic stops.

Source: Nelson County Sheriff's Office