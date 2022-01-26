Nelson County Sheriff's Calls, Jan. 3 to Jan. 16

JAN. 3

Welfare check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Ennis Mountain Road; Welfare check, Shiloh Loop; Assist agency, Oakville Road; Disabled vehicle, Lena Rose Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Arrington Road; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Welfare check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Beech Grove Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Tye River Road; Disabled vehicle, Richmond Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Road hazard, Front St.

JAN. 4

Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Building check, James River Road; Building check, Rockfish School Lane; Building check, Cove Valley Lane; Building check, Tan Yard Road; Building check, Morse Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Front St.; Welfare check, Twin Ridge Lane; Traffic accident, Phoenix Road; Welfare check, Johnson Hollow; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Mann Lane; Welfare check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Beech Grove Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Bland Wade Lane; Burglary alarm, Main St.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Laurel Road

JAN. 5

Miscellaneous call, Irish Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Glass Hollow Road; Assist citizen, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Piedmont Road; Transport, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Salem Road; Follow up, Schuyler Road; Burglary alarm, Mountain Top Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Mountain Top Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Medical call, Irish Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Callohill Drive; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Foggy Bottom Farm; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Main St.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Ridge Drive; Miscellaneous call, Wilson Hill Road; Lock out, N. Powells Island Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy; Disturbance, Piney River Drive; Welfare check, Piney River Drive

JAN. 6

Suspicious activity, Gunter Hollow Lane; Miscellaneous call, Irish Road; Welfare check, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Union Hill Road; Traffic accident, Hubbards Hill Lane; Traffic accident, Roseland Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Richmond Hwy.; Civil dispute, Tye River Road; Assist agency, Coxs Creek Lane; Follow up, Wilson Hill Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Dutch Creek Lane; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Richmond Hwy; Follow up, Gladstone

JAN. 7

Miscellaneous call, Rocky Top Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Phoenix Road; Miscellaneous call, Edgehill Way; Civil dispute, Piedmont Road; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Shields Gap Road; Fraud, Catbrier Circle; Follow up, Courthouse Square, 2 traffic stops

JAN. 8

Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, James River Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Welfare check, Adial Road; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Traffic accident, James River Road; Structure fire, Hayes Branch Road; Traffic accident, Tye Brook Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; 14 traffic stops

JAN. 9

Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Avon Road; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Lock out, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary, Allens Creek Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Mars Knob Road; Traffic accident, Freshwater Cove; Disabled vehicle, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 7 traffic stops

JAN. 10

Suspicious person/vehicle, Sleepy Hollow Road; Disturbance, Lake View Lane; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Tye Brook Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Callohill Drive; Abandoned vehicle, High Peak Lane; Follow up, Shiloh Loop; Follow up, River View Lane; Theft, Rockfish School Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Allens Creek Road; Assist citizen, Rockfish River Road; Abandoned vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Dowdy Lane; Theft, Crawfords Knob Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Tye Brook Hwy.; Assist agency, James River Road; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Threats, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Arrington Road

JAN. 11

Miscellaneous call, Tye River Road; Welfare check, Falling Rock Drive; Disturbance, Variety Mills Road; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Trash complaint, Wheelers Cove Road; Follow up, Chestnut Creek Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Whippoorwill Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Adial Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Laurel Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Burglary alarm, Mosbys Run; Threats, Rockfish Valley Hwy.

JAN. 12

Suspicious activity, Cabell Road; Stolen vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Toms Lane; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Crossing; Welfare check, Rodes Farm Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Front St.; Traffic accident, James River Road; Assist agency, Towler Way; Harassment, James River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Salem Road; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Lena Rose Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Welfare check, James River Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Pilot Mountain Hollow; Transport, Courthouse Square; 3 traffic stops

JAN. 13

Assist citizen, Ponton Lane; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Piedmont Road; Welfare check, Carter Road; Larceny, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Lock out, Front St.; Follow up, Wintergreen Drive; Medical call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Front St.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Medical call, Rockfish River Road; 4 traffic stops

JAN. 14

Disabled vehicle, Mosbys Run; Noise complaint, Cripple Creek Run; Suspicious person/vehicle, Afton Circle; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Crawfords View Road; Assist agency, Gladstone Road; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Identity Theft, Greenfield Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Megan Lane; Property damage, Ennis Mountain Road; Disturbance, Court St.; Burglary alarm, Spruce Creek Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Fire alarm, Chapel Hollow Road; 6 traffic stops

JAN. 15

Suspicious person/vehicle, Rodes Farm Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Medical call, Montreal Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Ryan Circle; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Pines Lane; Vehicle fire, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Waddell lane; Follow up, Burkes Creek; Burglary alarm, Chapel Hollow Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Cabell Road; 5 traffic stops

JAN. 16

Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Lowesville Road; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Front Street; Burglary alarm, Lakeland Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square

JAN. 17

Assist citizen, Callohill Drive; Medical call, New Mount Lane; Welfare check, Roseland Road; Threats, Sycamore Lane; Welfare check, Shiloh Loop; Hazmat, Tye Brook Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Front St.

JAN. 18

Medical call, Persimmon Hill Drive; Traffic accident, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Falling Rock Drive; Welfare check, Rockfish River Road; Theft, Davis Creek Lane; Follow up, Laurel Road; Follow up, Ridge Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Brownings Cove; Disturbance, Hughes Lane; Follow up, Davis Creek Lane; Traffic accident, Beech Grove Road; Road hazard, Old Turnpike Road; Burglary alarm, Eades Lane; 5 traffic stops

JAN. 19

Follow up, Blundell Hollow Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Theft, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Brownings Cove; Follow up, Shiloh Loop; Warrant service, Taylor Hill Lane; Assist citizen, River Road; Warrant service, Blundell Hollow Road; Warrant service, Tanbark Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Riverview Road; Warrant service, Greenfield Road; Civil dispute, Beech Grove Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Proffitt Lane; Assist agency, Beech Grove Road; Warrant service, Norwood Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Structure fire, Hatties Lane; 2 traffic stops

JAN. 20

Miscellaneous call, Harris Lane; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Rock Creek Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Ashby Place; Fraud, Avon Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Davis Creek Lane; Warrant service, Jonesboro Road; Assist citizen, Front St.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Salem Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Shiloh Loop; Civil dispute, Horseshoe Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Carter Road; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Building check, Front St.; Abandoned vehicle, Salem Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 1 traffic stop

JAN. 21

Warrant service, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Medical call, Greenfield Road; Warrant service, Durrett Town Road; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Proffitt Lane; Warrant service, Tanbark Drive; Lockout, Beech Grove Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Afton Mountain Road; Follow up, Shiloh Loop; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Saint James Church Road; Lock out service, Coxs Creek Lane; Follow up, Gunter Hollow Lane; Warrant service, Keys Church Road; Building check, Variety Mills Road; Warrant service, Phoenix Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 4 traffic stops

JAN. 22

Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist citizen, Sugar Hill Loop; Warrant service, Piedmont Road; Warrant service, Norwood Road; Transport, Norwood Road; Follow up, Norwood Road; Warrant service, Greenfield Road; Warrant service, Tanbark Drive; Warrant service, Durrett Town Road; Burglary alarm, Mountain Ridge Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; 8 traffic stops

JAN. 23

Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Norwood Area; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Jones Creek Lane; Miscellaneous call, Lonesome Pine Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Wheelers Cove Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Little Piney Road; Disturbance, Jenkins Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Oak Ridge Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Irish Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Lake Nelson Lane; 2 traffic stops

Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office