Nelson County Sheriff's calls, June 27 to July 3

JUNE 27 Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Afton Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Afton Mountain Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Afton Mountain Road; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Ruckers Run; 911 call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Tye River Road; Transport, Complex; Lock out service, Findlay Mountain Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Scotties Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rocky Top Lane; 911 call, Bakersville Lane: Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Lobo Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Pursuit, Callohill Drive; Warrant service, Callohill Drive; Welfare check, Lowesville Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Hughes Lane; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.’ 5 traffic stops

JUNE 28Building check, Front St.; Building check, James River Road; Building check, Cabell Road; Warrant service, Aerial Drive; Follow up, High Peak Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Pauls Creek Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Rhue Hollow; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Follow up, Mountain Cove Road; Follow up, Shannon Farm Lane; Follow up, Fortunes Cove Lane; Property damage, James River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Adial Road; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Building check, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; 11 traffic stops

JUNE 29Warrant service, Hughes Lane; Miscellaneous call, Hughes Lane; Miscellaneous call, Ridge Drive; Disturbance, Crawfords View Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Roseland Road; Lock out service, Davis Creek Lane; Assist citizen, Hager Lane; Follow up, Tanbark Plaza; Trespass, Salem Road; Disturbance, High Peak Lane; Follow up, Hughes Lane; Miscellaneous call, Berry Hill Road; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Fire alarm, River Bluff Lane; Follow up, Beech Grove Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Findlay Gap Drive; Disturbance, Jonesboro Road; Warrant service, Hughes Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Taylor Creek Road; Assist motorist, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Building check, Afton Circle; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Mill Lane; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Callohill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Findlay Gap Drive; Miscellaneous call, Findlay Mountain Road; 17 traffic stops

JUNE 30Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Hubbards Hill Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; 911 call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Civil dispute, Hillside Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Avon Road; Miscellaneous call, River Road; Transport, Washington Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Afton Mountain Road; Lost items, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Medical call, Piney River; Transport, Courthouse Square; 2 traffic stops

JULY 1Lock out service, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Burglary, Hunting Lodge Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Front St.; Lock out service, Front St.; Assist motorist, Blue Ridge Pkway.; Assist agency, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rodgers Lane; Welfare check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Identity theft, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, River Road; Assist agency, Rockfish School Lane; Traffic accident, River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Greenfield Road; Follow up, Hilltop Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist agency, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Trespass, Avon Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 9 traffic stops

JULY 2Miscellaneous call, Hughes Lane; Reckless driving, Callohill Drive; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Callohill Drive; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Tye River Depot Lane; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Civil dispute, Gobblers Glen Lane; Theft, Shiloh Loop; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Hunting Lodge Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary, Hunting Lodge Road; Miscellaneous call, Hughes Lane; Trespass, Avon Road; Miscellaneous call, Richmond Hwy.; 14 traffic stops

JULY 3Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Abandoned vehicle, Truslows Lane; Miscellaneous call, Hughes Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Rockfish River Road; Threats, Ryan Circle; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Assist citizen, Callohill Drive; Assist agency, Front St.; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Trespass, Old Ridge Road; Road hazard, Piedmont Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; 911 call, Sleepy Hollow Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 14 traffic stops

Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office