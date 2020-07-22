Nelson County Sheriff's calls, June 6-June 19

June 6
Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Jennys Cree; Noise violation, Ponton Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Witts End Lane; Suspicious activity, Phoenix Road; Disabled vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Drunk in public, Crabtree Falls Hwy; Disorderly conduct, Walnut Grove Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square ; Miscellaneous call, Tye River Road; Civil Dispute, Salem Road; Larceny, Mosby Lane; Trespassing, Rockfish River Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Road hazard, S. Powells Island; Larceny, Variety Mils Road; Welfare check, Gold Mine Lane; Follow up, Autumn Ct.; Phone call complaint, Laurel Road; Phone call complaint, Phoenix Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Residential alarm, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Building check, Shiloh Loop; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 1 traffic stop
June 7
Follow up, Walnut Grove Lane; Residential alarm, E. Catoctin; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Stolen vehicle, Ridge Drive; Suspicious activity, Adial Road; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, James River Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Afton; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Elk Mountain; Miscellaneous call, Crawfords View; Phone call complaint, Hatties Lane; Commercial alarm, Cooperative Way; Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Threats, Walnut Grove; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Vandalism, Walnut Grove; Phone call complaint, Elk Mountain; 6 traffic stops
June 8
Suspicious activity, Walnut Grove; Phone call complaint, Morse Lane; Transport, Complex; Breaking and entering, Rockfish River Road; Larceny, Rocky Top Lane; Follow up, Keys Church; 911 hang up, Thurmonds Hollow; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Williamstown; Disorderly conduct, Laurel Road; Follow up, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Sunset Lane; Phone call complaint, Piney Hill Lane; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Phone call complaint, Stage Road; Suspicious activity, Turner Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Front St.; Trespassing, Log Mill Lane; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Assist other agency, Gold Mine Lane; Transport, Complex; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Property damage, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Courthouse Square; 3 traffic stops
June 9
Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, N. Powells Island; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Building check, Rockfish River Road; Trespassing, Horseshoe Mountain Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Fraud, Findlay Mountain Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Fraud, Roseland Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Irish Road; Suspicious activity, James River Road; Suspicious activity, Laurel Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Marietta Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Carter Road; Building check, Callohill Drive; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Noise complaint, Carter Road
June 10
Abandoned vehicle, Laurel Road; Follow up, Warner Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Hatties Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Dogwood Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Harassment, Hatties Lane; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Traffic accident, Blue Ridge Parkway; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Afton; Follow up, Norwood Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, May Apple Lane; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Baker Lane; 7 traffic stops
June 11
Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; Building check, Love Road; Building check, Afton Circle; Road hazard, Stagebridge Road; Road hazard, Brownings Cove; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Court St.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Alarm, Daves Place; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Pullets Place; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Building check, Afton Circle; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Salem Road; Property damage, Phoenix Road; Building check, Baker Lane; Suspicious activity, Front St.; Suspicious activity, Court St.; Building check, Main St.; Building check, Main St.; Building check, Main St.; Building check, Main St.; Suspicious activity, Mountain Road; 6 traffic stops
June 12
Suspicious activity, James River Road; Suspicious activity, River Road; Suspicious activity, Eades Lane; Follow up, Eades Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Lena Rose Lane; Alarm, Mosbys Run; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Beech Grove Road; Transport, Complex; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Faber Road; Road hazard, Oak Ridge Road; Threats, Montreal Lane; Threats, Salem Road; Property damage, Creekview Lane; Miscellaneous call, Montebello; 5 traffic stops
June 13
Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Wilson Road; Alarm, Front Street; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Rainbow Drive; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Harassment, Church Lane; Disabled vehicle, Richmond Hwy.; Stolen vehicle, Pharsalia Road; Trespassing, Lowesville Road; Lock out service, Front Street; Assist other agency, Amherst; Miscellaneous call, Tyro; Miscellaneous call, Rainbow Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Glass Hollow Road; Noise complaint, Phoenix Road; 1 traffic stop
June 14
Building check, Beech Grove Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Alarm, Berry Hill Road; Traffic accident, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, River Road; Alarm, Laurel Road; Welfare check, River Road; Assist citizen, Stagebridge Trail; Assist citizen, Walnut Lane; Suspicious activity, Lobo Lane; Follow up, Taylor Creek Road; Follow up, Salem Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 2 traffic stops
June 15
Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Browns Hollow Lane; Follow up, Critzer Shop Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Trespassing, Shady Lane; Harassment, Walkers Mountain Road; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespassing, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Welfare check, Rainbow Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, River Road; Threats, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Main Street; Miscellaneous call, Taylor Creek Road; Miscellaneous call, Lakeland Lane; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Ridge Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Harmony Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square
June 16
Road hazard, Beech Grove Road; Building check, Swannanoa Lane; Building check, Afton; Welfare check, Jenkins Lane; Miscellaneous call, Tyras Court; Follow up, Cow Hollow Road; Lock out service, Ponton Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic hazard, James River Road; Trash complaint, Rockfish River Road; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Lock out service, Rodgers Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Ponton Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Union School Drive; 2 traffic stops
June 17
Suspicious activity, Ponton Lane; Road hazard, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Afton Circle; Alarm, Williams Creek Lane; Assist agency, Piney Ridge Lane; Lock out service, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Front Street; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Building check, Beech Grove Road; 9 traffic stops
June 18
Transport, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Transport, Complex; Alarm, Front Street; Lock out service, Edgehill Way; Lock out service, Front Street; Road hazard, Laurel Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Sycamore Lane; Suspicious activity, Ponton Lane; Assist agency, Jones Creek Lane; Follow up, Cold Storage Lane; Follow up, Glade Road; Follow up, Aerial Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Keys Church Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Lake Nelson Lane; 5 traffic stops
June 19
Assist agency, Cold Storage Lane; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Main Street; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Critzer Shop Road; Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Roseland Road; Lock out service, Norwood Road; Miscellaneous call, Crawfords View Road; Miscellaneous call, Afton Circle; Suspicious activity, Afton Mountain Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Chapel Hollow Road; Alarm, May Lane; Traffic accident, Oak Ridge Road; Abandoned vehicle, Rockfish River Road; Harassment, Main Street; Disturbance, Micklem Lane; 2 traffic stops
