Nelson County Sheriff’s calls: March 21 to March 27

MARCH 21
Suspicious activity, Norwood Road; Suspicious activity, Harris Lane; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Campbells Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Cabell Road; Trash complaint, Jackson Lane; Civil dispute, Rainbow Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Callohill Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Stonegate Lane; Miscellaneous call, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Trespass, Campbells Mountain Road; Warrant service, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Creekview Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Stolen vehicle, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Cabell Road; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Lake Nelson Lane; Medical call, Orchard Road; 3 traffic stops
MARCH 22
People are also reading…
Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Blundell Hollow Road; Threats, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Shots fired, Truslows Lane; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Old Roberts Mtn Road; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 21 traffic stops
MARCH 23
Trespass, Rhue Hollow Road; Assist motorist, Callohill Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Miscellaneous call, Harris Lane; Assist agency, Variety Mills Road; Assist agency, Ridge Drive; Traffic accident, Tucker Spencer Trail; Transport, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Lincoln Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Threats, Mountain Top Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Woodson Road; Warrant service, Phoenix Road; Warrant service, Campbells Mountain Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, James River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; Disturbance, James River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; Disturbance, James River Road; 4 traffic stops
MARCH 24
Property damage, Tye River Road; Warrant service, Campbells Mountain Road; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Ridge St.; Warrant service, Phoenix Road; Warrant service, Jones Creek Lane; Warrant service, Woodson Road; Warrant service, Campbells Mountain Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Suspicious activity, Cabell Road; Drug violation, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Rockfish River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary, Dickie Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist motorist, River Road; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Building check, Front St.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, James River Road; 4 traffic stops
MARCH 25
Suspicious person/vehicle, Gunter Hollow Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Disturbance, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Woodson Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Laurel Road; Building check, Front St. ;Building check, Baker Lane; Follow up, Eades Lane; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Ridge Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Freshwater Cove Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Harassment, Courthouse Square; 19 traffic stops
MARCH 26
Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Arrington Road; Suspicious activity, Mosbys Run; Suspicious person/vehicle, Naked Mountain Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson; 911 call, Allens Creek Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, James River Road; Follow up, Woodson Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist motorist, Piedmont Road; 12 traffic stops
MARCH 27
Traffic accident, Glenthorne Loop; Miscellaneous call, Avon Road; Disturbance, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Spruce Creek Lane; Burglary alarm, Brookside Lane; Follow up, Laurel Road; Disabled vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Dickie Road; Medical call, Salem Road; Lock out service, Saunders Lane; Miscellaneous call, Aerial Drive; Traffic accident, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Harris Lane; Traffic accident, Wilson Hill Road; Suspicious activity, Front St.; Welfare check, Tye River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Front St.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office