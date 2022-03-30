 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nelson County Sheriff's calls, March 5 to March 20

Nelson County Sheriff's calls, March 5 to March 20

MARCH 5

DUI, Callohill Drive; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Noise complaint, Buffalo Mines Road; Assist citizen, Russell Way; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, James River Road; Building check, Buffalo Mines Road; Medical call, Avon Road; Warrant service, Critzer Shop Road; Warrant service, Woodson Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Civil dispute, Beech Grove Road; Assist citizen, Greenberry Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; Noise complaitn, Stringfellow Lane; Assist citizen, Lincoln Lane; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 9 traffic stops

MARCH 6

Assist agency, Howardsville; Follow up, Taylor Hill Lane; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Truslows Lane; Follow up, Laurel Road; Suspicious activity, Laurel Road; Follow up, S. Powells Island Road; Assist agency, Sunny Acres Lane; Burglary alarm, Mosbys Run; Trespass, S. Powells Island Road; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Shannon Farm Lane; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Hit and run, Tuckahoe Lane; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 13 traffic stops

MARCH 7

Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Deer Run Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Tye River Road; Disturbance, N. Powells Island Road; Follow up, Rockfish School Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Laurel Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Stonegate Lane; Warrant service, Mount Ararat; 911 call, Phoenix Road; 2 traffic stops

MARCH 8

Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish School Lane; Building check, Love Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Lock out service, Main St.; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Welfare check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disturbance, James River Road; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Saylor Glen Drive; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Creekview Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, N. Powells Island; Transport, Complex; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Taylor Creek Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Norwood Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Piedmont Road; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 1 traffic stop

MARCH 9

Suspicious activity, Allen Drive; Warrant service, Campbells Mountain Road; Shots fired, Court St.; Medical call, Sugar Hill Loop; Road hazard, Roseland Road; Follow up, Front St.; Disturbance, James River Road; Assist agency, Twin Poplars Loop; Assist agency, River Road; Assist agency, Salem Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; 3 traffic stops

MARCH 10

Property damage, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Nancys Drive; Medical call, James River Road; Burglary alarm, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Assist citizen, Harris Lane; Miscellaneous call, Wilson Hill Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Wilson Hill Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, I-64; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Traffic accident, Piedmont Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Threats, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Farrar Bridge Lane; Suspicious activity, Ridge Lane; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disturbance, Quail Run Drive; 10 traffic stops

MARCH 11

Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, Ball Mountain Lane; Miscellaneous call, Laurel Road; Warrant service, Orchard Park Lane; Fraud, Laurel Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Civil dispute, Harris Lane; Threats, Pauls Creek Road; Road hazard, Anderson Lane; Assist agency, Batesville Road; Miscellaneous call, Davis Creek Lane; Follow up, Rocky Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Disturbance, Orchard Road; 9 traffic stops

MARCH 12

Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Assist motorist, Diggs Mountain Road; Welfare check, Ponton Lane; Road hazard, Critzer Shop Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Piedmont Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Nancys Drive; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Greenfield Road; 911 call, Old Roseland Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Irish Road; 2 traffic stops

MARCH 13

Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Williamstown Road; Assist citizen, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 911 call, Stagebridge Road; Shots fired, Stringfellow Lane; Burglary alarm, Mosbys Run; 19 traffic stops

MARCH 14

Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Threats, Tye River Road; Suspicious activity, Rockfish School Lane; Lock out service, Main St.; Welfare check, Crawfords View Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Farrar Bridge Lane; Lock out service, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Welfare check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Afton Mtn. Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Glade Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Rockfish River Road; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Stagebridge Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 3 traffic stops

MARCH 15

Follow up, Nancys Drive; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Trespass, Harris Lane; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Farrar Bridge Lane; Warrant service, Afton Mtn. Road; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Quail Run Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Trespass, Tye Brook Hwy.; Warrant service, Afton Mtn. Road; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 12 traffic stops

MARCH 16

Suspicious person/vehicle, Horsley Lane; Warrant service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Ridge Drive; Building check, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Harris Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Tye Brook Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Rockfish River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Farrar Bridge Lane; Welfare check, Lewis Lane; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 1 traffic stop

MARCH 17

Harassment, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Rodgers Lane; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Theft, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Stolen vehicle, Adial Road; Assist agency, James River Road; Property damage, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Lewis Lane; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Identity theft, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rock Spring Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Darcy Ct.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 2 traffic stops

MARCH 18

Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Tye River Road; Follow up, Nancys Drive; Theft, Paloma Farm Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish Orchard Drive; Traffic control, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye River Road; Warrant service, Orchard Park Lane; Burglary alarm, Eades Lane; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Irish Road; 8 traffic stops

MARCH 19

Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Main St.; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Tye River Road; Medical call, Hubbards Hill Lane; Follow up, Sleepy Hollow Road; Warrant service, Salem Road; Warrant service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Toms Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Illegal burning, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Callohill Drive; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Warrant service, Orchard Park Lane; Welfare check, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Miscellaneous call, Cub Creek Road; Assist agency, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Traffic accident, Cub Creek Road; Property damage, Tye River Road; Traffic accident, Rockfish River Road; 17 traffic stops

MARCH 20

Disturbance, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Mountain Cove Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Front St.; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 18 traffic stops

Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

