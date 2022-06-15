Nelson County Sheriff's calls, May 23 to May 29

MAY 23
Medical call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Montreal Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Campbells Mountain Road; 911 call, Thomas Nelson Hwy; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish School Lane; Follow up, North Fork Road; Disabled vehicle, Virginia Lane; Lock out service, James River Road; Warrant service, Wright Lane; Property damage, Harris Lane; Property damage, Rockfish School Lane; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Blundell Hollow Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Phoenix Road; Road hazard, Davis Creek Lane; Traffic control, Colleen Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Helena Lane; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.
MAY 24
Miscellaneous call, Court Street; Road hazard, Tye River Road; Warrant service, Greenfield Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Stagebridge Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Rockfish School Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Sleepy Hollow Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Hiawatha Drive; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; 6 traffic stops.
MAY 25
Drug violation, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Threats, Lake Nelson Lane; Assist agency, Variety Mills Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Harris Lane; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Morse Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Greenfield Drive; Transport, Complex; Follow up, Shannon Farm Lane; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 3 traffic stops.
MAY 26
Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Miscellaneous call, Tye River Road; Assist agency, Afton Circle; Burglary alarm, Elk Meadow Drive; Traffic accident, Critzer Shop Road; Warrant service, Lyons Hollow; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Starvale Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Medical call, Cabell Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; 3 traffic stops.
MAY 27
Road hazard, Allens Creek Road; Suspicious activity, Colleen Road; Shots fired, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Road hazard, Adial Road; Road hazard, Findlay Mountain Road; Welfare check, Tye Brook Hwy.; DUI, Front St.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.
MAY 28
Disturbance, Afton Mountain Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 call, Megan Lane; Disturbance, Afton Mountain Road; Disturbance, Front Street; Welfare check, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Medical call, Blundell Hollow Road; Road hazard, Wilson Road; Miscellaneous call, Cripple Creek Run; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Lake View Lane; Assist agency, Glass Hollow Road; Assist agency, Harmony Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Napier Loop; Disabled vehicle, Cow Hollow Road; 10 traffic stops.
MAY 29
Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Callohill Drive; Warrant service, Gunter Hollow Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Taylor Creek Road; Follow up, Bryant Lane; Disturbance, Orchard Road; Follow up, Harmony Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disturbance, Afton Mountain Road; 10 traffic stops.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff's Office