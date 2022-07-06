Nelson County Sheriff's calls, May 30 to June 12

MAY 30

Medical call, Centenary Drive; Disturbance, Union School Drive; Disturbance, Stage Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Found property, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Ennis Mountain Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Love Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Beech Grove Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Front Street; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Stolen vehicle, Callohill Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; 8 traffic stops

MAY 31

Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Tye River Road; Disturbance, Union School Drive; Property damage, Buffalo Mines Road; Traffic accident, Hilltop Lane; Disturbance, Union School Drive; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Identity theft, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 call, Lake View Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Old Stoney Creek Road; Assist agency, Rockfish River Road; Building check, Swannanoa Lane; Transport, Complex; Follow up, Monacan Trail Road; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Front Street; Found property, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Found property, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Phoenix Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Laurel Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Tye River Road; Transport, Complex; 2 traffic stops

JUNE 1

Miscellaneous call, Lake Nelson Lane; Trespass, Lake Nelson Lane; Miscellaneous call, Lake View Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Goodwin Creek Trl.; Welfare check, Hughes Lane; Lost items, Critzer Shop Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Stagebridge Road; Burglary alarm, Beech Grove Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Morse Lane; Warrant service, Adial Road; Miscellaneous call, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Abandoned vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Lock out service, Farrar Bridge Lane; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Critzer Shop Road; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; 2 traffic stops

JUNE 2

Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Lake Nelson Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Lake Nelson Lane; Civil dispute, Coxs Creek Lane; Assist agency, Lake Nelson Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Lake Nelson Lane; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Tye Brook Hwy.; Assist agency, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Lock out service, Lowesville Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Tye Brook Hwy.; Traffic accident, Anderson Lane; Burglary alarm, Bland Wade Lane; Assist citizen, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Theft, Taylor Creek Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Tye River Road; Fraud, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Threats, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Stevens Cove Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 1 traffic stop

JUNE 3

Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Building check, Callohill Drive; Warrant service, Marietta Lane; Miscellaneous call, Durrett Town Road; Warrant service, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Warrant service, Durrett Town Road; Miscellaneous call, Cove Valley Lane; Traffic accident, Beech Grove Road; Building check, Rockfish River Road; Warrant service, Farrar Bridge Lane; Warrant service, Lake Nelson Lane; Follow up, Lake Nelson Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Lake Nelson Lane; Warrant service, Jenkins Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Quail Run Drive; Warrant service, Tye River Road; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Union Hill Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Tye River Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Tye River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Building check, Avon Road; 2 traffic stops

JUNE 4

Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Hager Lane; Shots fired, Stage Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, East Branch Loop; Reckless driving, Williamstown Road; Warrant service, Lowesville Road; Warrant service, Tye Brook Hwy.; 911 call, Tye River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, James River Road; Larceny, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, James River Road; Follow up, Lake Nelson Lane; Theft, Tye River Road; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Property damage, Tye River Road; Disturbance, Tye River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Hickory Creek Road; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Roberts Lane; Building check, Lowesville Road; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Callohill Drive; 5 traffic stops

JUNE 5

Assist agency, Callohill Drive; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Cow Hollow Road; Harassment, Creekview Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Track Lane; Civil dispute, Lake Nelson Lane; Follow up, Tye River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Toms Lane; Warrant service, Roberts Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Callohill Drive; 4 traffic stops

JUNE 6

Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy; Follow up, Rodgers Lane; Follow up, Laurel Road; Welfare check, Pilot Mountain; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, Creekview Lane; Medical call, Rockfish School Lane; Follow up, Morse Lane; Follow up, Red Apple Orchard Lane; Follow up, Duncan Lane; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Jenkins Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Sleepy Hollow Road; Follow up, Rockfish School Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Harpers Creek Lane; Warrant service, Lowesville Road; Warrant service, Tye Brook Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Building check, Callohill Drive; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; 4 traffic stops

JUNE 7

Miscellaneous call, Creekview Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish School Lane; Noise complaint, Towler Way; Traffic accident, Laurel Road; Property damage, Turkey Lane; Miscellaneous call, Rodgers Lane; Larceny, Afton Mountain Road; Warrant service, Lyons Hollow; Threats, Tye Brook Hwy.; Warrant service, Rodgers Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Ennis Mountain Road; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Tye River Road; Warrant service, Tye Brook Hwy.; Warrant service, Lyons Hollow; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Medical call, Ridge Drive; Road hazard, Arrington Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Lowesville Road; 4 traffic stops

JUNE 8

Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Tye Brook Hwy.; Warrant service, Jenkins Lane; Warrant service, Marietta Lane; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Craigtown Road; Disabled vehicle, Critzer Shop Road; Follow up, Front Street; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Tye River Road; Follow up, Rainbow Drive; Medical call, Piedmont Road; Miscellaneous call, Tye Brook Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Eades Lane; 911 call, Cove Mountain Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Noise complaint, James River Road; Welfare check, Laurel Road; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Williamstown Road; Noise complaint, Towler Way; 2 traffic stops

JUNE 9

Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Davis Creek Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, New Mount Lane; Reckless driving, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Disabled vehicle, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Dark Hollow Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Horseshoe Road; Welfare check, Mountain Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Cub Creek Road; Traffic accident, River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Beech Grove Road; Disturbance, Hager Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 5 traffic stops

JUNE 10

Disabled vehicle, Lowesville Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish School Lane; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Old Stoney Creek Road; Warrant service, Greenfield Road; Warrant service, New Mount Lane; Property damage, Joshua Lane; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Glade Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Welfare check, Coxs Creek Lane; Follow up, Front Street; Medical call, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Centenary Drive; Building check, Front Street; Building check, Callohill Drive; Building check, Callohill Drive; Burglary alarm, Mosbys Run; 4 traffic stops

JUNE 11

Noise complaint, Richmond Hwy.; Traffic accident, Avon Road; Burglary alarm, Keys Church Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, Rockfish River Road; Traffic accident, Bowling Drive; Miscellaneous call, River Road; Larceny, Gasp Lane; Lock out service, Rockfish School Lane; Traffic accident, Glade Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Afton Mountain Road; 4 traffic stops

JUNE 12

Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Tuckahoe Lane; Miscellaneous call, Sleepy Hollow Road; Loitering, Callohill Drive; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, I-64; Building check, Callohill Drive; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Adial Road; 6 Traffic stops

Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office