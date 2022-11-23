Nelson County Sheriff's calls, Oct. 24 to Oct. 30

OCT. 24

Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Avon Road; Building check, Tanbark Drive; Building check, Avon Road; Miscellaneous call, Afton Mountain Road; Warrant service, May Apple Lane; Warrant service, Avon Road; Warrant service, Mountain View Drive; Miscellaneous call, Adial Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Veritas Lane; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, Pilot Mountain Hollow; Trespass, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Adial Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Pounding Branch Road; Traffic accident, Glade Road; 'Transport, Complex; Building check, Critzer Shop Road; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Roseland Road; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; 13 traffic stops.

OCT. 25

Threats, Sunrise Drive; Warrant service, May Apple Lane; Warrant service, Greenfield Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Greenfield Road; Fraud, Glass Hollow Road; Assist agency, Blue Ridge Parkway; Warrant service, Greenfield Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Front St.; Abandoned vehicle, Jerrys Way; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Clarks Lane; Welfare check, Three Ridges Lane; Miscellaneous call, North Fork Road; Lock out service, Cooperative Way; Property damage, Pine Trail; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Adial Road; Building check, Adial Road; Building check, Deer Run; Building check, Variety Mills Road; Building check, Buffalo Mines Road; Threats, Sunrise Drive; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 16 traffic stops.

OCT. 26

Harassment, Front St.; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Lock out service, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Assist citizen, Main St.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Laurel Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Aerial Drive; Transport, Complex; Follow up, Craigtown Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Harassment, Clarks Lane; Disabled vehicle, James River Road; Follow up, Afton Mountain Road; Traffic accident, Oak Ridge Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, James River Road; Traffic accident, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Front St.; Drug violation, Front St.; Lock out service, Creekview Lane; 1 traffic stop.

OCT. 27

Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Eades Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Callohill Drive; Disturbance, Adial Road; Assist citizen, Court St.; Miscellaneous call, Lake Nelson Lane; Follow up, Warrick Barn; Theft, Foggy Bottom Farm; Welfare check, McClain Hill Lane; Fraud, Lowesville Road; Welfare check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Hit and run, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Chapel Hollow Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Variety Mills Road; Pursuit, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Assist motorist, River Road; 6 traffic stops.

OCT. 28

Building check, Stoney Creek; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; DUI, River Road; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Tye River Road; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Follow up, Norwood Road; Follow up, Williamstown Road; Suspicious activity, Edgehill Way; Follow up, James River Road; Warrant service, Eades Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rocky Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Afton Mountain Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Thomas Drive; 17 traffic stops.

OCT. 29

Larceny, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Starvale Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Crawfords View Road; Welfare check, Ryan Circle; Reckless driving, Irish Road; Miscellaneous call, Old Ridge Road; Assist motorist, Oak Ridge Road; Traffic accident, Lena Rose Lane; Miscellaneous call, Front St.; Welfare check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; 13 traffic stops.

OCT. 30

Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Harlow Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Found items, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Oak Ridge Road; Suspicious activity, Tye River Road; Trespass, Allens Creek Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 3 traffic stops.

Source: Nelson County Sheriff's Office