Nelson County Sheriff's calls: Oct. 31 to Nov. 20

OCT. 31

Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Callohill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Jerrys Way; Threats, Diggs Mountain Road; Assist citizen, Irish Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Lock out service, Main St.; Miscellaneous call, Chapel Hollow Road; Fraud, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Property damage, Front St.; Transport, Complex; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Adial Road; Assist citizen, Dowdy Lane; Transport, Complex; Transport, Complex; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Laurel Road; 6 traffic stops.

NOV. 1 Transport, Complex; Medical call, Schuyler Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Appleberry Mountain Road; Drug violation, Laurel Road; Transport, Complex; Traffic accident, Tye River Road; Traffic accident, Drumheller Orchard Lane; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Hager Lane; Assist agency, Hilltop Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Cabell Road; Follow up, Bells Lane; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Richmond Hwy.; 7 traffic stops.

NOV. 2

Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Burglary, Painter Mountain Lane; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist citizen, Morse Lane; Traffic accident, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Blueberry Lane; Disabled vehicle, Roseland Road; Vehicle fire, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Front St.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Veritas Lane; Follow up, Main St.; Welfare check, Laurel Road; Transport, Complex; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 6 traffic stops.

NOV. 3

Building check, Fortunes Cove Lane; Assist citizen, Warminster Drive; Warrant service, Warminster Drive; Trespass, Rocky Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Allens Creek Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Ball Mountain Lane; Assist agency, Kingswood Lane; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Ryan Circle; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Eades Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Hiawatha Drive; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Front St.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Village Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Marietta Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Richmond Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Riverside Drive; 11 traffic stops.

NOV. 4

Transport, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Parrish Lane; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Found property, Rainbow Ridge Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Follow up, Monocan Trail; Traffic control, Aistrop Lane; Warrant service, Lowesville Road; Road hazard, Court St.; Transport, Complex; Transport, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; 22 traffic stops.

NOV. 5

Traffic accident, Blue Ridge Pkwy; Suspicious activity, Salem Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Lake Nelson Lane; Theft, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Pursuit, Rockfish Valley Hwy; Building check, Love Road; Building check, Beech Grove Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Meadow View Lane; Follow up, Keys Church Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Rainbow Drive; Disabled vehicle, James River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Keys Church Road; Assist agency, Red Apple Orchard Lane; DUI, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 5 traffic stops.

NOV. 6

Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 911 call, Rockfish River Road; Medical call, Afton Mountain Road; Property damage, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Theft, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Callohill Drive; Property destruction, Creekside Lane; Assist agency, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Assist citizen, Hager Lane; Traffic accident, Critzer Shop Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; Trespass, Walkers Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Cabell Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; 3 traffic stops.

NOV. 7

Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Orchard Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Found property, Callohill Drive; Hit and run, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Adial Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Drumheller Orchard Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Blueberry Lane; Theft, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Larceny, Main St.; Theft, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 10 traffic stops.

NOV. 8

Follow up, Pine Trail; Follow up, Big Rock Road; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy; Traffic accident, Tanbark Drive; Assist agency, River Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Hit and Run, Callohill Drive; Disturbance, Montreal Lane; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Medical alarm, Chapel Hollow Road; Welfare check, Salem Road; 8 traffic stops.

NOV. 9

Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Arrington Road; Shots fired, Old Stage Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, New Mount Lane; Disabled vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Trespass, Critzer Shop Road; Disturbance, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Hayes Branch Road; Assist agency, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Adial Road; Assist agency, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Lock out service, Emblys Gap Road; Disabled vehicle, Tye River Road; Assist agency, Allens Creek Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Critzer Shop Road; Warrant service, Paloma Farm Lane; Miscellaneous call, Ridge Drive; Miscellaneous call, Faber Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Disturbance, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; 17 traffic stops.

NOV. 10

Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Welfare check, Lake Nelson Lane; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Front St.; Disabled vehicle, Lowesville Road; Welfare check, Lowesville Road; Theft, Old Rose Mill Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Coles Farm Drive; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Harris Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Theft, Findlay Mountain Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Montreal Lane; Warrant service, James River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Salem Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, James River Road; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, James River Road; Road hazard, Thurmonds Hollow Lane; 5 traffic stops.

NOV. 11 Traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Larceny, Indian Branch Lane; Road hazard, Myndus Road; Suspicious activity, Wilson Hill Road; Miscellaneous call, Clarks Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, River Road; Assist citizen, Front St.; Welfare check, Salem Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Rose Mill Road; Road hazard, Tye River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, James River Road.

NOV. 12

Miscellaneous call, Morse Lane; Transport, Complex; Assist agency, Hughes Lane; Assist agency, Front St.; Disturbance, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist agency, Sleepy Hollow Road; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 2 traffic stops.

NOV. 13

Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Indian Branch Lane; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Morse Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Eagles Ridge Road; 5 traffic stops.

NOV. 14

Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Disabled vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Vehicle fire, Tye Brook Hwy.; Fraud, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Lodebar Estates; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Morse Lane; Building check, Woodson Road; Trespass, Woodson Road; Transport, Complex; Miscellaneous call, Front St.; Disturbance, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, James River Road; Disabled vehicle, Shady Lane; Miscellaneous call, Findlay Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Findlay Mountain Road; Transport, Complex; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 12 traffic stops.

NOV. 15

Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Welfare check, Court St.; Disabled vehicle, Irish Road; Road hazard, Chapel Hollow Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Warrant service, Hughes Lane; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Sunset Drive; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Sunset Drive; Disabled vehicle, N. Powells Island Road; Theft, Roberts Mountain Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Williamstown Road; Warrant service, Findlay Mountain Road; Warrant service, Hughes Lane; Warrant service, James River Road; Warrant service, Eades Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 2 traffic stops.

NOV. 16

Transport, Courthouse Square; Threats, Morse Lane; Trespass, Morse Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Old Stoney Creek Road; Drug violation, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Rockbridge; Transport, Complex; Transport, Complex; Transport, Complex; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 8 traffic stops.

NOV. 17

Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Drug violation, Lowesville Road; Traffic accident, Critzer Shop Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Lock out service, Front St.; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, River Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Middle River Regional Jail; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 12 traffic stops.

NOV. 18

Suspicious activity, Phoenix Road; Building check, Swannanoa Lane; Building check, Afton Circle; Follow up, Clarks Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Ponton Lane; Assist citizen, Callohill Drive; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish School lane; Warrant service, Crawfords View Road; Follow up, Clarks Lane; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Red Apple Orchard Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Piedmont Road; Disabled vehicle, James River Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Roseland Road; Assist citizen, Ryan Cir.; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Adial Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Medical call, Rockfish River Road; 6 traffic stops.

NOV. 19

Traffic accident, James River Road; Harassment, Adial Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Norwood Road; Disabled vehicle, Myndus Road; Trespass, Jones Creek Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, New Mount Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Building check, Afton Mountain Road; Lock out service, Tye Brook Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Windy Acres Circle; Civil dispute, Jenkins Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Adial Road; 8 traffic stops.

NOV. 20

Structure fire, Pharsalia Road; Assist agency, East Branch Loop; Assist agency, Gunter Hollow Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Jones Creek Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Complex; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Tye Brook Hwy.; Assist citizen, Morse lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Building check, Irish Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Cove Valley Lane; Property damage, Stagebridge Road; Assist citizen, Cove Valley Lane; Trespass, Eagle Mountain Drive; Building check, Oak Ridge Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, James River Road; Building check, James River Road; Building check, Front St.; Building check, James River Road; Building check, Front St.; Suspicious activity, Colleen Road; Transport, Complex; 5 traffic stops.

Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office