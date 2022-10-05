 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nelson County Sheriff's calls, Sept. 12-Sept. 18

SEPT. 12

Building check, Front St.; Miscellaneous call, Rock Spring Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Threats, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Medical call, Harmony Lane; Follow up, N. Powells Island Road; Miscellaneous call, Ennis Mountain Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, Tye River Road; Follow up, Post Office Lane; Building check, Rockfish River Road; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Found property, Rockfish River Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Cabell Road; Follow up, James River Road; Welfare check, Salem Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 5 traffic stops.

SEPT. 13

Medical call, Harmony lane; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Jefferson Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Harris Lane; Disturbance, Colleen Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Paloma Farm Lane; Warrant service, Adial Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Adial Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Medical call, Orchard Part Lane; Stolen vehicle, Tucson Lane; Burglary alarm, Mosby Run; Larceny, Old Turnpike Road; Building check, Front St.; Medical call, Meadowbrook Lane; 4 traffic stops.

SEPT. 14

Follow up, Farrar Bridge Lane; Miscellaneous call, Tucson Lane; Trespass, Page Town Lane; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Laurel Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Starvale Lane; Assist agency, Afton Cir.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Staunton; Transport, Amherst; Theft, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Follow up, Staunton; Warrant service, Adial Road; Warrant service, River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, River Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Burglary alarm, Lena Rose Lane; Reckless driving, Critzer Shop Road; Road hazard, Tye Brook Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary, Patrick Henry Hwy.; 2 traffic stops.

SEPT. 15

DUI, Front St.; Building check, Afton Circle; Disabled vehicle, Red Apple Orchard Lane; Disabled vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Follow up, Riverview Road; Traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Harassment, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Lowesville Road; Warrant service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, Crawfords View Road; Assist agency, I-64; Assist agency, Tye River Tpk.; 1 traffic stop

SEPT. 16

Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Afton Mountain Road; Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Afton Mountain Road; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Starvale Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Roseland Road; Road hazard, Tye River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Warrant service, Variety Mills Road; Traffic accident, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Pharsalia Road; Traffic accident, Wilson Hill Road; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 1 traffic stop/

SEPT. 17

Suspicious activity, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Welfare check, Coxs Creek Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Sleepy Hollow Road; Disturbance, Hillside Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Edgehill Way; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Wells Lane; Disturbance, Rhue Hollow Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Rockfish River Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Rockfish School Lane; Welfare check, Tye River Road; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Wild Cherry Lane; Trespass, Ryan Circle; 4 traffic stops.

SEPT. 18

Disturbance, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Afton Circle; Disturbance, Tye River Road; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Lowesville Road; Transport, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disturbance, Willoughby Lane; 10 traffic stops.

Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

