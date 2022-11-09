Nelson County Sheriff's calls, Sept. 26 to Oct. 18

SEPT. 26

Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Road hazard, Rockfish River Road; Threats, James River Road; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, River Trails; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Village Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Warrant service, Crawfords View Road; Warrant service, Hughes Lane; Warrant service, Dark Hollow Road; Property destruction, Rocky Road; Warrant service, Old Ridge Road; Traffic accident, Campbells Mountain Road; Building check, Tanbark Drive; 1 traffic stop.

SEPT. 27

Welfare check, River Trails; Miscellaneous call, Beech Grove Road; Lock out service, Tye Brook Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Harassment, James River Road; Trespass, Tanbark Drive; Civil dispute, Cove Valley Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Creekview Lane; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Ridge Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 5 traffic stops.

SEPT. 28

Miscellaneous call, Darcy Court; Burglar alarm, Front St.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Stagebridge Road; Transport, Complex; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Ryan Circle; Trespass, Four Wheel Drive; Welfare check, Adial Road; Miscellaneous call, Stevens Cove Road; Larceny, Glass Hollow Road; Follow up, Jones Creek Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Richmond Hwy.; 9 traffic stops.

SEPT. 29

Disturbance, Adial Road; Traffic accident, Norwood Road; Assist agency, Phoenix Road; Disturbance, Jones Creek Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Cabell Road; Transport, Complex; Fraud, River Lane; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Building check, Oak Ridge Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Front St.; Building check, Stagebridge Road; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Richmond Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Drunk in public, Callohill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 10 traffic stops.

SEPT. 30

Burglary alarm, Brookside Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Callohill Drive; Drunk in public, Critzer Shop Road; Road hazard, Roseland Road; Lock out service, Pottery Lane; Forgery, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Loving Drive; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Lock out service, Taylor Creek Road; Warrant service, Dark Hollow Road; Warrant service, Cedar Glen Close; Transport, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Norwood Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Ponton Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Napier Loop; 2 traffic stops.

OCT. 1

Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, Stagebridge Road; Property damage, Montreal Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Stolen vehicle, River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye Brook Hwy.; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, ,Tye River Road; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Jefferson Lane; Road hazard, Tye Brook Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Trey Lane; Road hazard, Dark Hollow Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 5 traffic stops.

OCT. 2

Suspicious person/vehicle, Naked Mountain Lane; Miscellaneous call, Rocky Road; Welfare check, Pilot Mountain Hollow; Hit and run, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Academy Place; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Mosby Run; Follow up, Fitchfield Lane; Assist citizen, Callohill Drive; Suspicious activity, Front St.; Welfare check, Fitchfield Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 2 traffic stops.

OCT. 3

Pursuit, Tye Brook Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye Brook Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Found property, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Medical call, Creekside Lane; Follow up, Front St.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Laurel Road; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Cabell Road; Suspicious activity, Rockfish River Road; Transport, Complex; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Cabell Road; Traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist agency, Montreal Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Road hazard, Old Turnpike Road; 1 traffic stop.

OCT. 4

Noise complaint, Roseland Road; Assist agency, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Lowesville Road; Welfare check, Ennis Mountain Road; Theft, Tye Brook Hwy.; Trespass, Harris Lane; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Theft, Ridge Drive; Forgery, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Follow up, Main St.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Assist agency, Jones Creek Lane; Forgery, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Front St.; Transport, Complex; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Medical call, Ryan Circle; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; 2 traffic stops.

OCT. 5

DUI, Harmony Lane; Warrant service, Blueberry Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Harvey Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Irish Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Theft, Cabell Road; Road hazard, Norwood Road; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Montreal Lane; Traffic accident, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Harris Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Crandall Run; Assist citizen, Carter Road; Building check, Afton Circle; 5 traffic stops.

OCT. 6

Drug violation, Davis Creek Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Tye Brook Hwy.; Trespass, Adial Road; Civil dispute, Rockfish River Road; Traffic accident, Tye River Road; Disturbance, James River Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, James River Road; Warrant service, Ennis Mountain Road; Trespass, Adial Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Glade Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary, Cabell Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Tye Brook Hwy.; Traffic accident, River Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, Adial Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Building check, Williamstown Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Irish Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye Brook Hwy.; 7 traffic stops.

OCT. 7

Disturbance, Adial Road; Disturbance, Variety Mills Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Ennis Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Willow Mountain Lane; Disturbance, Ridge Drive; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disturbance, Jenkins Lane; Found property, Callohill Drive; Theft, Tanbark Drive; Civil dispute, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Fraud, Hubbards Hill Lane; Follow up, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Miscellaneous call, Drumheller Orchard Lane; Assist citizen, Brandon Road; Traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Found property, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Front St.; 8 traffic stops.

OCT. 8

Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish River Road; Trespass, Greenberry Drive; Loitering, Front St.; Assist agency, 250 & I-64; Follow up, Lowesville Road; Burglary alarm, Stephanie Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Deer Run Drive; Road hazard, Glade Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Afton Circle; Transport, Courthouse Square; DUI, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 7 traffic stops.

OCT. 9

Follow up, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Jones Creek Lane; Shots fired, Naked Moutain Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Abandoned vehicle, Tye Brook Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Theft, Blue Ridge Pkwy; Follow up, James River Road; Assist citizen, Maple Lane; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, James River Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 1 traffic stop.

OCT. 10

Traffic accident, Afton Mountain Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Rockfish Orchard Drive; Traffic control, Tye River Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, James River Road; Welfare check, Allens Creek Road; Assist citizen, Front St.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Road hazard, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Assist agency, Laurelwood; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.

OCT. 11

Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lost person, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Drunk in public, Callohill Drive; Assist agency, Tye River Road; Traffic accident, Avon Road; Reckless driving, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Arrington Road; Traffic accident, Wheelers Cove Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, River Road; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Tye River Road; Traffic accident, Afton Mountain Road; 3 traffic stops.

OCT. 12

Follow up, Jones Creek Lane; Found property, Bland Wade Lane; Reckless driving, James River Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Traffic accident, Arrington Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.

Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Ryan Circle; 2 traffic stops.

OCT. 13

Building check, Callohill Drive; Lost property, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Rockfish River Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Poplar Tree Lane; Assist agency, Paloma Farm Lane; Assist citizen, Variety Mills Road; Lock out service, Emblys Gap Road; Miscellaneous call, The Pines Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Rockfish River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Fox Hollow Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Traffic control, Chapel Hollow Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Shots fired, Patrick Henry Hwy.; 1 traffic stop.

OCT. 14

Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Laurel Road; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Walkers Mountain Road; Lock out service, Main St.; Assist citizen, Blueberry Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Buena Vista Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Tye River Road; Warrant service, Phoenix Road; Warrant service, James River Road; Warrant service, Fork Mountain Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 2 traffic stops.

OCT. 15

Noise complaint, Veritas Lane; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Civil dispute, Allens Creek Road; Threats, Lobbans Lane; Threats, Gunter Hollow Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Hatties Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Clarks Hill Lane; Found property, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist motorist, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; 1 traffic stop.

OCT. 16

Traffic accident, Pharsalia Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Callohill Drive; Warrant service, Stagebridge Road; Traffic accident, Lewis Lane; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Washington Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, River Road; Assist agency, Lowesville Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Findlay Mountain Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; 1 traffic stop.

OCT. 17

Suspicious person/vehicle, Gladstone; Disabled vehicle, Diggs Mountain Road; Follow up, Gunter Hollow Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Afton Depot Lane ; Follow up, Front St.; Follow up, Creekview Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Glade Road; Assist citizen, Morse Lane; Miscellaneous call, Jones Creek Lane; Suspicious activity, Ridge Drive; Follow up, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Complex; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Abandoned vehicle, Little Lake Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Main St.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Property destruction, Alberene Loop; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Larceny, Tye Brook Hwy.; Traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Front St.; 2 traffic stops.

OCT. 18

Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Glade Road; Property destruction, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish School Lane; Traffic accident, Craigtown Road; Assist agency, Adial Road; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Piedmont Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist motorist, Afton; Building check, Afton Cir.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 4 traffic stops.

OCT. 19

Welfare check, Ridge Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Afton Mountain Road; Property damage, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disturbance, Afton Mountain Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Medical call, Stargate Lane; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Sunny Acres Lane; Medical call, Rockfish Crossing; Medical call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Old Stage Road; Assist citizen, Battery Hill Lane; Burglary alarm, Afton Mountain Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Mountain Road; Burglary alarm, Eagles Ridge Road; Miscellaneous call, Old Stage Road; 6 traffic stops.

OCT. 20

Transport, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Hickory Creek Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Shiloh Loop; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trash complaint, Montreal Lane; Trespass, Creekview Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Jones Creek Lane; Assist agency, Piney River Drive; Assist agency, Taylor Creek Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Chapel Hollow Road; Transport, Complex; Transport, Courthouse Square; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 21 traffic stops.

OCT. 21

Follow up, Old Stoney Creek Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Lock out service, Critzer Shop Road; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Found property, Front St.; Follow up, Old Roseland Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Front St.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Main St.; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Complex; Follow up, Thomas Drive; Transport, Complex; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Threats, Clarks Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; 15 traffic stops.

OCT. 22

Noise complaint, Little Stoney Lane; Building check, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Traffic accident, River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Noise complaint, Pauls Creek Road; Miscellaneous call, Old Ridge Road; Noise complaint, Rainbow Ridge Road; Shots fired, James River Road; Disabled vehicle, Chapel Hollow Road; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Noise complaint, Old Turtle Place; Disabled vehicle, Main St.; Disturbance, Wilson Hill Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Assist citizen, Old Turtle Place; Abandoned vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Burglary alarm, Crandall Run; Suspicious person/vehicle, Norwood Road; Traffic accident, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Building check, Beach Grove; Building check, Stoney Creek; Building check, Callohill Drive; 22 traffic stops.

OCT. 23

Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Threats, Clarks Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Medical call, Pilot Mountain Hollow; Welfare check, Front St.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Front St.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Front St.; Assist citizen, Main St.; Assist citizen, Callohill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Avon Road; Follow up, Tye River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 6 traffic stops.

Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office