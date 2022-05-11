 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls, April 11 to April 17

APRIL 11

Noise complaint, Callohill Drive; Transport, Ennis Mountain Road; Warrant service, Woodson Road; Warrant service, Ennis Mountain Road; Warrant service, Greenfield Road; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, River Road; Traffic accident, Main St.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Wilson Hill Road; Larceny, River Road; Follow up, Dickie Road; Assist citizen, Berry Hill Road; Miscellaneous call, Laurel Road; Theft, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 1 traffic stop

APRIL 12

Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Noise complaint, Ridge Drive; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Chapel Hollow Road; Noise complaint, Towler Way; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Sunny Acres Lane; Threats, Hill Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Taylor Creek Road; Assist agency, Cabell Road; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; 6 traffic stops

APRIL 13

Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Lake Nelson Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Old Stoney Creek Road; Follow up, Hill Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Mountain View Drive; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Tanbark Drive; Assist citizen, Falling Rock Drive; Transport, Complex; Assist citizen, Plank Road; Follow up, Hill Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Miles Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Laurel Road; Follow up, Lookaway Hills Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 5 traffic stops

APRIL 14

Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Suspicious activity, Northside Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Irish Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Hill Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Sherwood Ave.; Threats, Lodebar Est.; Transport, Complex; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Assist citizen, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist citizen, Lowesville Road; Disabled vehicle, Oak Ridge Road; Lock out service, Magnolia Acres Lane; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Miscellaneous call, Mountain Road; Transport, Truslows Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; 7 traffic stops

APRIL 15

Suspicious person/vehicle, Horseshoe Road; Loitering, Callohill Drive; Welfare check, Spruce Creek Lane; Disabled vehicle, Hilltop Lane; Welfare check, Lowesville Road; Threats, Ridge Drive; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye River Road; Civil dispute, Salem Road; Theft, Willoughby Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; Warrant service, James River Road; Warrant service, Farrar Bridge Lane; Warrant service, Stagebridge Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; 3 traffic stops

APRIL 16

Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Pounding Branch Road; Noise complaint, Quail Run Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye Brook Hwy.; Lock out service, Hilltop Lane; Trespass, Mountain Road; Welfare check, Emblys Gap Road; Noise complaint, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disturbance, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Village Road; Follow up, Front Street; Disturbance, Front Street; Larceny, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Lodebar Est.; Welfare check, Dickie Road; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Davis Creek Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Prowler, Front St.; Assist agency, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Property damage, N. Powells Island Road; Theft, Laurel Road; Warrant service, Jones Creek Lane; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Hit and run, Rockfish River Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy; Assist citizen, Callohill Drive; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 6 traffic stops

APRIL 17

Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Noise complaint, Quail Run Drive; Warrant service, Norwood Road; Follow up, Old Allen Creek Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Allens Creek Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Laurel Road; Prowler, Callohill Drive; Property damage, Ridge Drive; Fraud, White Pine Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Ridge Drive; Assist citizen, Tye River Road; Welfare check, Pilot Mountain Hollow; Burglary, Allens Creek Road; 2 traffic stops

Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

